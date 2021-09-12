EMass football: Central Catholic’s Ayden Pereira headlines Players of the Week

Jack Perry, St. John’s Prep — With 35 seconds remaining in Marshfield, the senior quarterback engineered a decisive 70-yard scoring drive in a 47-42 victory. Perry completed 20 of 31 passes with three touchdowns, adding 50 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Ayden Pereira, Central Catholic — It was a performance for the ages in a shootout classic at Springfield Central, as the Raiders third-year starting quarterback tallied a potential state-record 10 touchdowns with 448 passing yards and 162 rushing yards to lead his team in a 67-52 road win.

Ismael Zamor, Everett — The senior captain started hot with a 56-yard touchdown reception from Kamari Ellerbe, and added an interception to help the Crimson Tide hold on for a 21-19 overtime victory at Xaverian.

Division 2

Rudy Gately, King Philip — The junior rumbled for 115 yards, including touchdown runs of 3, 24 and 8 yards to help the Warriors get out to a fast start and never look back against No. 11 BC High in a 35-22 win in Wrentham.

James Murphy, Reading — No. 10 Melrose’s state-best 21-game winning streak came to an end thanks in part to the eighth-ranked Rockets junior quarterback, who threw for 308 yards on 23 of 36 passing and touchdowns of 17, 6 and 14 yards in a 40-21 Middlesex win.

Jaeden Skeet, Catholic Memorial — In a 44-6 thumping of Capital Prep (Conn.), the junior found the back of the end zone twice for the second-ranked Knights on a 25-yard touchdown reception from teammate JC Petrongolo to open the scoring and a 22-yard pick six later in the opening frame.

Division 3

Tucker Hazell, Walpole — The senior captain hauled in touchdown passes of 10 and 16 yards and picked off two passes on defense — including the clincher in the fourth quarter — to thwart a late-game comeback in the Timberwolves’ 37-24 Bay State Conference win over Framingham on Saturday. He also added eight tackles.

Sean Steeves, Norwood — The junior picked off three passes, knocked down five passes and recorded seven total tackles to help the Mustangs hold off Stoughton in a 21-14 win Friday night.

Chad Silva, Oliver Ames — Two first-half rushing touchdowns from the junior back gave the Tigers all the breathing room they needed in an 18-8 win over Brookline. He finished with 186 yards on 19 carries, and added a sack and tackle for loss on defense.

Division 4

Matt Festa, Duxbury — The junior quarterback threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns, added another score on the ground, and powered the Dragons to a 42-0 victory over Bridgewater-Raynham.

Cam Lynch, Greater New Bedford — The senior quarterback, scored from 1 yard out in the first quarter and 4 yards out in the second, and hit Aziz Ba for a 26-yard strike with 50 seconds to go to lead the Bears to a 20-13 non-league win over Southeastern.

Keegan Sullivan, Scituate — The senior rushed for 201 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground and one in the air, including 67 and 66-yard TD runs, in a 34-20 triumph over No. 19 Milton.

Shayne Sutton – Wayland cruised to a 40-6 win over Hopkinton as the senior racked up 169 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Division 5

Jayce Dooley, Essex Tech — The junior caught touchdown passes in three different quarters from two different quarterbacks in a 41-8 Commonwealth win over Lynn Tech. He finished with six catches for 189 yards and four scores.

Ryan McCullough, North Reading — The senior scored every which way, running back a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns in the second quarter and catching a 7-yard TD pass in a 49-20 victory over Northeast Metro.

Steven Woods, Bishop Fenwick — Making his second career start, the senior quarterback rushed for 54 yards and completed 10 of 11 passes for 164 yards, throwing three TDs of 20-plus yards in the first two quarters of a 35-14 non-league win over South Hadley.

Hendrix Pray, Dighton-Rehoboth — The senior quarterback ran for two touchdowns, including a 40-yard game-tying score in the fourth quarter and a 10-yard game-winning carry in overtime during the Falcons’ 15-7 nonleague victory over Canton.

Cam O’Brien, Swampscott — The senior quarterback’s three touchdowns were just enough to survive Leicester’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt in a 29-26 victory. O’Brien ran for a 2-yard score and threw TD passes of 52 and 34 yards, completing 9 of 17 attempts for 195 yards.

Division 6

Jaden Arruda, Seekonk — The junior tormented Martha’s Vineyard on both sides of the ball in the Warriors’ 27-6 win as he rushed for touchdowns of 1 and 56 yards and piled up four sacks.

Matt Childs, Medway — In the Mustangs’ 27-12 Tri-Valley win over Medfield, the junior began the scoring with a 25-yard pick six before taking 18 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns on offense.

Jake Croke, Norwell — Equally as dangerous through the air as he was on the ground, the junior quarterback threw for 174 yards and a pair of scores in addition to running for 156 yards and two more touchdowns in the Clippers’ 32-24 South Shore win over Mashpee.

Eddie Reilly, Abington — En route to a 300-yard passing day, the senior signal caller hit receiver Tommy Fanara for three touchdowns of 74, 16, and 73 yards in the Green Wave’s 28-14 South Shore win over Cohasset.

Division 7

Chris Collins and Chris Domoracki, Hamilton-Wenham — The talented linebacker duo was a force in a Generals’ defensive front seven that only allowed two first downs all game in the 13-7 win. Domoracki, a senior, had 11 tackles while Collins, a sophomore, had 13, with more than half of his stops being unassisted. ( Domoracki also added 71 yards rushing on 8 carries and two catches for 30 yards.

Joe Dicalogero, Blue Hills — The senior linebacker racked up eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and recovered a fumble in a 16-12 win over Hull.

Jashua Delacruz, East Boston — Delacruz broke up a pass attempt on the final play of the Jets’ season-opening matchup to seal the 22-14 win after the senior racked up 107 yards on 8 carries, including the game-tying 59-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

Xavier Polanco, Latin Academy — The sophomore running back ralliedthe Dragons from a 21-point halftime deficit to a 36-27 comeback win, rushing for 176 yards on 15 carries and four rushing touchdowns, all in the second half.

Division 8

Brennan Twombly, Manchester Essex — In his first varsity start the junior quarterback passed for 178 yards and three touchdowns in the Hornets 21-8 win at Ipswich.

Ryan Silva, Old Colony — The junior running back rushed for a pair of first half touchdowns for scores of 67 and 6 yards to lead the host Cougars to a 20-14 win over Bristol-Plymouth.

Mike Spadaro, St. John Paul II — The senior quarterback threw for 116 yards, 91 of which came in the first half, and rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in the Lions 14-12 victory at Wareham.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Brendan Kurie, Jake Levin, Ethan McDowell, Mike McMahon, Steve Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.