Game 145: Red Sox at White Sox lineups and pregame notes

Nick Pivetta makes his return after he was scratched from last weekend’s start — the righthander last threw in a loss to the Rays on Aug. 30, in which he tossed five innings and allowed four earned runs.

After a dramatic win in extras on Saturday , the Red Sox can wrap up a road series win over the White Sox on Sunday with a key arm back from the COVID-related IL.

The White Sox have their best starter on the mound, with All Star Lance Lynn looking to take the series for the hosts. Lynn’s 2.59 ERA would be the American League’s best, though he falls a few innings short of qualifying for the league leaderboard.

Xander Bogaerts has an off day Sunday, but J.D. Martinez is expected to be back in the lineup.

Lineups

RED SOX (81-63): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.67 ERA)

WHITE SOX (81-61): Robert CF, Moncada 3B, Abreu DH, Jiménez LF, Grandal 1B, García SS, Sheets RF, Hernández 2B, Zavala C

Pitching: RHP Lance Lynn (10-4, 2.59 ERA)

Time: 2:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Lynn: Bogaerts 1-17, Devers 2-11, Hernández 0-2, Iglesias 3-9, Martinez 3-21, Plawecki 1-5, Schwarber 3-12, Shaw 1-4, Vázquez 1-12

White Sox vs. Pivetta: Abreu 2-3, García 0-2, Grandal 1-2, Hamilton 0-4, Jiménez 0-1, Moncada 0-1, Robert 1-2, Vaughn 0-1

Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 10-5 in extra innings, the second-most wins in extras in the American League, behind only the Seattle Mariners (14-6).

Notes: Utility man Danny Santana became the team’s 11th player to land on the COVID list since Aug. 27 after testing positive ahead of Saturday night’s game ... Nick Pivetta is just 1-3 with a 5.63 ERA in 32 innings over his past seven outings. Overall, Pivetta is 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three career outings (one start) against Chicago. On April 17, he threw 3 ⅔ innings and allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts against the White Sox in a 7-4 home win for Boston ... Lynn has gone 2-1 with an impressive 2.31 ERA and 28 strikeouts in seven career games (six starts) against the Red Sox ... The Red Sox enter Sunday nine games behind the Rays in the AL East, but a game ahead of the Blue Jays and Yankees for the first wild-card spot.