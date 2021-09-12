Here’s what players and coaches had to say after the Dolphins beat the Patriots on Sunday

“I think we can get better. That’s just how we have to look at it. Definitely wasn’t good enough, starting with me. So we’ve got to watch the film. We lost, so it’s not good enough.”

Here is a selection of comments from players and coaches on both sides after the Dolphins defeated the Patriots on Sunday in the first game of the season.

Dolphins defensive back Jason McCourty on Jones:

“He didn’t really make any mistakes, he was poised. Even watching him in the huddle getting guys in, yelling, commanding, and a lot of what he looked like in the preseason, is how he performed. He gave his team a chance to win. He didn’t really make any mistakes, didn’t throw any errant passes and he is a poised young guy. It was fun to see him and [Dolphins quarterback] Tua [Tagovailoa] as college teammates being on opposite sidelines and it is obviously a lot more fun when you come out with a win.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick on the loss:

“It was obviously a disappointing game. We just didn’t do enough. Just didn’t do enough to win. We had our chances, had our opportunities. But really all the way across the board, we’ve just got to do a better job. Really that’s about the story of it. There’s a lot of things that could have helped us. Just have to coach better, play better, execute better, play better situational football than we did today. I just missed too many opportunities to win.”

Jones on Damien Harris’s fourth-quarter fumble:

“Damien’s obviously very disappointed, but it doesn’t go all on Damien. There’s a lot of things I could have done to be better, to not even be in that situation, take some bigger chunk plays. He played his heart out. It is what it is. He’s going to be better from it. He’s a great dude, and he’s going to work hard, and that’s what he does, and that’s what we’re all going to do.”

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard on recovering Harris’s fumble:

“Every game, I feel like I need to make something happen for the team and get the ball to the offense. My mindset was get the ball out, we needed it and it as crucial. So I made it happen.”

Patriots running back James White on the offense:

“We had some good stuff out there; we had some bad stuff out there. Even if we won the football game, there’s still going to be plenty of stuff to coach all of us. When we get back, it’s going to be a tough Monday watching the film and everybody has to take it with a grain of salt and get ready for next week. We’ve got to get out there ready to improve.”

Dolphins coach Brian Flores on the victory:

“Feels good to win. Credit to the players, our coaching staff, offensively, defensively, in the kicking game. Tough game. We knew it was going to be a tough game coming up here in this environment against a good, well-coached team. We just battled, and we knew we were going to have to battle. I think our guys did that and we were able to come out with a win, so it always feels good. A lot of corrections we have to make obviously, but it’s good to get a win.”

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon on New England’s defense:

“We’ll look at it on film. We didn’t do enough to win the game and to affect the game. We’re going to look at it on film and see what we can do better and what we can improve on.”

Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor on if he feels any excitement coming out of the game:

“Yes, but I just think because of how we work and our mentality, we have excitement because we know how hard we will work tomorrow and watch the tapes in a manner that will allow us to progress into next week. A game like this isn’t something that will send us in the wrong direction, it is going to send us in a positive direction.”

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche on having fans in the stands:

“It was dope. This was my first game with fans. Especially on the third-down passing situations with how loud the fans got. Definitely love that, it definitely helps having that home-field advantage — especially with our fans.”







