Kyler Murray, Chandler Jones put on a road show in Tennessee for Arizona

Murray tormented the Titans throwing for 289 yards with two TD passes apiece to All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk. Murray's best pass came came early in the third quarter off his back foot to Kirk on a beautiful floater Kirk simply ran under.

Jones, who tied the franchise record, had three sacks in a first quarter so good LeBron James chimed in on social media for his Defensive Player of the Year candidacy. Jones, who wants a new contract, also forced two fumbles the Cardinals turned into 14 points. He became the 17th player in NFL history with 100 sacks in his first 10 seasons.

Arizona scored the first 17 points and moved the ball almost at will. Murray either bought time scrambling around until he could find an open receiver or just kept the ball. Murray was so wide open on a keeper he held the ball up almost immediately on a 2-yard TD for a 24-6 lead.

He became the first Cardinals player with four TD passes and a rushing TD in a game since Charley Johnson in 1962. He’s just the sixth in the NFL to have such a game in a season opener and first since Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2018.

The Titans not only won the AFC South last year, they had one of the NFL’s best offenses, with Derrick Henry the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2,027 yards. They tied Buffalo for the second-most yards per game and ranked fourth in scoring, then traded for wide receiver Julio Jones in June.

They dismissed talk of rust after offensive starters had little time together this preseason. They couldn’t have been much worse when it counted. The Titans started with a three-and-out, Jones sacked Ryan Tannehill on the second play of the next drive and stripped him of the ball.

Tannehill was under constant pressure, with Michael Dogbe getting the sixth sack. Henry rushed for just 58 yards on 17 carries, and had only 8 yards at halftime.

Panthers 19, Jets 14 — Sam Darnold threw for 279 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score against his former team as Carolina beat New York in Charlotte, N.C., its first season opener win since 2018. Darnold connected on a 57-yard touchdown pass with fellow ex-Jet Robby Anderson and took full advantage of a healthy Christian McCaffrey, who piled up 187 yards from scrimmage on 30 touches after missing 13 games last season with injuries. The Panthers outgained the Jets, 282-72, in the first half. Jets No. 2 pick Zach Wilson was sacked six times and threw an interception, though he also had two touchdown passes to Corey Davis. The momentum changed midway through the second quarter when the Jets went for it on fourth-and-inches near midfield and Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos tackled Tevin Coleman behind the line. Darnold found Anderson streaking down the middle on the next play.

Seahawks 28, Colts 16 — Russell Wilson threw three of his four touchdowns in the first half, and Seattle clamped down in the second at Indianapolis, which lost its eighth straight opener. Despite taking no preseason snaps, the eight-time Pro Bowler led the Seahawks to touchdowns on their first two drives, hooking up with Tyler Lockett and Gerald Everett for scores. New starter Carson Wentz answered with a 10-yard TD pass to Zach Pascal, but Wilson capped the half with a 69-yard scoring throw to Lockett. Wilson finished the half with a perfect passer rating of 158.3, and wound up 18 of 23 with 254 yards in the game. Wentz was under constant pressure in the second half, a pair of Colts’ second-half drives into Seahawks territory ending with a fumble and a turnover on downs.

Chargers 20, Washington 16 — In Landover, Md., Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards and a touchdown in an ugly matchup full of turnovers and big penalties. Herbert led scoring drives of 75, 76, and 68 yards, and a go-ahead touchdown pass to Mike Williams made up for his fumble into the end zone and red zone interception on consecutive possessions. The reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year was 31 of 47, and the Chargers went 14 of 19 on third down. The teams combined for 14 penalties for 151 yards and three giveaways. Washington lost veteran starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a right hip injury midway through the fourth quarter of his team debut; he was replaced by popular backup Taylor Heinicke, who was 11 of 15 for 122 yards and could be the starter moving forward.

Texans 37, Jaguars 21 — Tyrod Taylor threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns filling in for Deshaun Watson to lead Houston over the debuting Trevor Lawrence and mistake-prone Jacksonville. With Watson inactive amid myriad sexual assault allegations and J.J. Watt gone to Arizona, Taylor Taylor and a revamped running game were more than enough to handle No. 1 pick Lawrence, who threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns, but also three interceptions. He often overthrew open receivers and was the victim of several drops. Brandin Cooks had 132 yards receiving, and Mark Ingram had 85 yards rushing and a TD in his Houston debut, as the hosts built a 27-7 lead at halftime. Taylor connected with Cooks on a 52-yard completion on third down and found Danny Amendola for an 8-yard score eight seconds before the break.

49ers 41, Lions 33 — Dre Greenlaw returned an interception for a touchdown to help San Francisco score 17 points over two-plus minutes late in the first half, almost all of which they needed when Detroit scored 16 points in less than a minute late in the fourth quarter. The Lions got the ball back again with 52 seconds left after a second straight Niners fumble, but turned it over on downs at the San Francisco 24. The returning Jimmy Garoppolo lost a fumble on his first snap, but was 17 of 25 for 314 yards and a 79-yard touchdown to Deebo Samuel, who racked up a career-best 189 yards on nine catches. (Top pick Trey Lance connected with receiver Trent Sherfield on a 5-yard, play-action touchdown pass in the first quarter.) In his Detroit debut, Jared Goff was 38 of 57 for 338 yards, three touchdowns, and a pick.

Bengals 27, Vikings 24 (ot) — Evan McPherson kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to push host Cincinnati past Minnesota. The game-winning kick was set up by a gutsy call. On fourth-and-inches for the Bengals from their 48, the returning Joe Burrow (261 yards, two touchdowns) rolled out and hit tight end C.J. Uzomah in stride for a 32-yard gain. McPherson added a 53-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati’s Germaine Pratt recovered Dalvin Cook’s fumble to set up the winning drive for Cincinnati. Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal as time ran out in the fourth quarter to tie the game for Minnesota, which had battled back from a 21-7 second-half deficit. Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase had 101 yards on five receptions, including a 50-yard score from his LSU teammate.

Eagles 32, Falcons 6 — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes, the first of them to Heisman Trophy winner and No. 10 overall pick DeVonta Smith, and Philadelphia crushed hapless Atlanta to make a winner of Nick Sirianni in his head coaching debut. Firmly entrenched as the starter after Carson Wentz was traded, Hurts (27 of 35, 264 yards) certainly looked the part with touchdown passes of 18 yards to Smith, 9 yards to Dallas Goedert, and 23 yards to Jalen Reagor. Another Philadelphia rookie, fifth-round pick Kenneth Gainwell, scored his first TD as a pro with an 8-yard run late in the third quarter to essentially seal the victory. Coming off a 4-12 season and trading seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones, Matt Ryan passed for just 164 yards, and the Falcons had just seven first downs on their final 10 possessions.