Leury Garcia’s walkoff home run lifts White Sox over Red Sox

Garrett Whitlock had the Chicago White Sox right where he wanted them Sunday afternoon.

He struck out both Eloy Jimenez and Yasmani Grandal in the ninth, appearing as if there was no wear-and-tear from his two-inning performance the previous evening. The Red Sox scored a run in the top of the ninth inning of Sunday’s contest on an Alex Verdugo sac fly. It tied the game at one apiece and with Whitlock cruising it looked as if this game was headed toward another extra-inning contest for the second day in a row.