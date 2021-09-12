Mac Jones didn’t appear to want the ball after his first career touchdown pass

Apparently, Jones did not. As teammates tried to give it to him, he handed it back twice as he jogged to the bench, where he plopped down and began breathing.

Rookie Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw his first touchdown pass in the second quarter of Sunday’s season opener against the Dolphins, and teammates seemed to think Jones — understandably — might want the ball.

The touchdown came with 2:30 remaining in the first half. Jones ran a play-action and dropped back to his left. As the Dolphins closed in, he fired to Nelson Agholor near the 3-yard line. Agholor sprinted into the end zone and gave the Patriots a 10-7 lead.

The Dolphins marched back down the field and converted a field goal that tied the score before halftime.

Jones finished the first half 14-for-19 for 133 yards. He was sacked once for a 13-yard loss. His touchdown was preceded by perhaps his best pass of the first half — another connection with Agholor.

Jones’s touchdown drive and his first-half numbers came after an unimpressive first pass attempt, which was ruled a fumble.

Jones’s former Alabama teammate, Tua Tagovailoa, the starting quarterback for the Dolphins, finished the first half 9-for-17 for 128 yards.







