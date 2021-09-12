Nick Folk, who missed time during training camp, takes over kicking duties for Patriots in opener

Nordin showed off a big leg all summer, with his only real hiccup coming during the second preseason game in Philadelphia when he missed a pair of field goals and an extra point. Overall, the undrafted rookie was 6 of 8 on field goals with a long of 50 yards in three preseason games.

FOXBOROUGH — In a move portended by Nick Folk’s elevation to the active roster, the Patriots made rookie kicker Quinn Nordin one of their game-day inactives.

Folk, who missed some camp time with an undisclosed injury, hit his only field goal attempt of the preseason, from 41 yards. He was outstanding last season, which he ended riding a streak of 26 straight successful field goals.

Tight end Devin Asiasi and running back J.J. Taylor were mild surprises as inactives, though both likely were just victims of good depth at their respective positions. Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder), and corner Shaun Wade also were inactive.

The Dolphins deactivated corners Elijah Campbell, Noah Igbinoghene, and Trill Williams, along with left tackle Greg Little and receiver Preston Williams.

RT Brown injures calf

Right tackle Trent Brown left in the first quarter with a calf injury and was replaced by Justin Herron … Mac Jones came out for warm-ups to, fittingly, “Mr. Jones” by Mike Jones … Fans hung a “Mac Attack Corner” banner in the south end zone … Robert Kraft spent some time waving to early arriving fans … There was a moment of reflection for Lawrence native Johanny Rosario, one of 13 Marines who died earlier this month in the suicide bombing attacks in Afghanistan … Referee Clete Blakeman’s coin flip nearly hit one of the other officials in the head — he had to duck. The Dolphins won the toss and elected to defer.

Flying start

After a stirring rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” there was an impressive flyover of a KC-46A Pegasus Tanker flanked by a pair of F-35 Lightnings. The Tanker is from the 157th Air Refueling wing of the New Hampshire Air Guard and the Lightnings are from the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont National Guard.





