Countdown to kickoff: Patriots-Dolphins set to open regular season at 4:25 p.m.

The Patriots are set to open the regular season against the Dolphins at 4:25 p.m.

As always, we’ll start things off with our pregame reading list:

Christopher Price: What to expect from the Patriots? Here’s what Globe football reporters think about the 2021 season

Nicole Yang: Here’s one fact about each new member of the Patriots

Nicole Yang: Patriots elevate Brian Hoyer and Nick Folk from practice squad for Sunday’s opener

Jim McBride: Linebacker Dont’a Hightower and Patriots excited to kick off a new season

Ben Volin: Everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL season

Ben Volin: For Bill Belichick, being bold has always been in his DNA

Christopher Price: The five best and worst Patriots season openers in the Bill Belichick era

Jim McBride: With the season about to start, here are 10 key questions (and answers) about the Patriots

Chad Finn: Much has changed for the Patriots and the Dolphins, but don’t expect the end result to be any different

Chad Finn: Kevin Harlan enjoys watching as Patriots evolve over the years

Tara Sullivan: 20 years later, memories of 9/11 remain burned into Joe Andruzzi’s mind

Khari Thompson: Four Dolphins to watch against the Patriots in Week 1

Welcome back! — 2:00 p.m.

Hey everyone! Welcome back to the start of another football season, and another year of Live Updates. When it comes to the new season, it’ll be more of the usual: Lots of insight and analysis, with lots of fun thrown in for good measure. Things get started this afternoon with Patriots and Dolphins, set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. When it comes to the pregame stuff, we’ll have inactives (which should be along at approximately 2:55), as well as weather updates, the latest betting information, news from Gillette, as well as my pregame prediction. Let’s make it another fun season, everyone.

