Patriots fumble golden opportunity in season-opening loss to Dolphins

Mac Jones and the Patriots, who trailed for most of Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, were poised to take the lead after Devin McCourty’s late interception.

FOXBOROUGH — The tide had shifted in the Bama Bowl.

Damien Harris, the brightest Alabama alum in the game for most of the day, fumbled inside the 10-yard line and Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins were able to salt the game away from there.

Harris had been immense all game for New England, rushing for 100 yards on 23 carries, but his final one will be the one remembered the most on opening day.

It was the second turnover of the day for the Patriots — Rhamondre Stevenson coughed one up in the first half. The Patriots put the ball on the ground several other times but were able to recover.

The turnovers — and eight penalties for 84 yards — crippled the hosts’ chances.

Harris came out like a bullet train bolting off right tackle on the New England’s first play from scrimmage and rumbling down the right sideline for a 35-yard gain.

It was harbinger of what Harris’s day would look like as the starting tailback had 25 touches for 117 yards.

Harris had shown throughout last season and during camp that he was ready to be workhorse and the Patriots decided to ride him.

The initial drive didn’t end well, however, with a Jones sack for minus-13 yards the gut punch.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, fared better, with Tagovailoa capping a 10-play, 80-yard drive by waltzing in from 3 yards out. Catches and runs by Jaylen Waddle (17 yards) and Ahmed (18) helped fuel the drive.

The Patriots gave the ball right back when Stevenson fumbled trying to stretch for extra yards following a short pass from Jones.

New England’s defense stiffened, however, forcing a Miami three-and-out.

Jones then led the first scoring drive of his career, marching the offense 65 yards in 14 plays, ending with Folk’s 27-yard chip shot field goal to make it 7-3.

The defenses took over for a bit with the next three series ending in punts.

Jones got the Patriots into the end zone on his third drive and Harris was the catalyst — with a big assist to former Patriot Elandon Roberts.

Harris accounted for 22 yards on four touches by Roberts’s roughing-the-passer penalty on third-down wiped out a 12-yard sack and two plays later Nelson Agholor caught Jones’s first career TD pass on a 7-yard slant to give the hosts their first lead at 10-7.

Heading back to the sideline, Agholor flipped the ball to Jones, but the rookie wasn’t interested in the souvenir, tossing it back to Agholor. The pair played hot potato until Jones gave it to Brian Hoyer.

Tagovailoa put the Dolphins into hurry-up mode and the southpaw led his guys down the field and they looked in prime position to find the end zone again until the Patriots rose up.

Jalen Mills deflected what looked like a sure TD to Albert Wilson and Josh Uche sacked Tagovailoa on back-to-back plays and Miami settled for Jason Sanders’s 48-yard field for a 10-10 tie heading into the break.

