FOXBOROUGH — Patriots starting offensive right tackle Trent Brown is questionable to return to Sunday’s season opener with a calf injury, the team announced at the end of the first quarter.

Brown did not return to the field for New England’s second drive of the game. It was not clear how or when he suffered the injury. Versatile lineman Justin Herron, who played 12 games last season as a rookie, took Brown’s place.

