Phillips Valdez becomes Red Sox’ 12th positive test as COVID outbreak continues

Pitcher Chris Sale and utility player Danny Santana tested positive earlier this weekend.

Red Sox relief pitcher Phillips Valdez tested positive for COVID-19, the 12th player to do so since Kiké Hérnandez first tested positive on Aug. 27.

Valdez has a 5.85 ERA in 40 innings of work this season, his second in Boston. To fill Valdez’s roster spot, the Sox recalled righty Brad Peacock from Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox have 10 players on the COVID-related injured list.

