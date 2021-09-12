fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Phillips Valdez becomes Red Sox’ 12th positive test as COVID outbreak continues

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated September 12, 2021, 27 minutes ago
Sox reliever Phillips Valdez tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday as the team's outbreak continues.
Sox reliever Phillips Valdez tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday as the team's outbreak continues.Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Red Sox relief pitcher Phillips Valdez tested positive for COVID-19, the 12th player to do so since Kiké Hérnandez first tested positive on Aug. 27.

Pitcher Chris Sale and utility player Danny Santana tested positive earlier this weekend.

Valdez has a 5.85 ERA in 40 innings of work this season, his second in Boston. To fill Valdez’s roster spot, the Sox recalled righty Brad Peacock from Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox have 10 players on the COVID-related injured list.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

Boston Globe video