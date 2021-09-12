Tailgating, face-painted fans back in nearly full force at NFL stadiums

Restrictions varied in different cities with the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints the only teams requiring fans to provide proof of vaccination to enter.

Tailgating, face-painted fans returned in full force at stadiums around the country as the NFL opened its doors to capacity for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcomed 65,566 fans Thursday night to kick off the season, and 15 teams were set to collectively host more than one million fans in Week 1.

Advertisement

Fans are back as COVID-19 surges because of the Delta variant. In Nashville, fans were tailgating in the usual spaces outside Nissan Stadium before the Titans lost to Arizona. No proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test were required of fans. Masks were only encouraged inside suites and other enclosed spaces but not required. The only exception to that is postgame for reporters around players and coaches.

The field on opposite sides between the 15 and 5 featured the words “WELCOME BACK.”

In Buffalo, fans who are not fully vaccinated must wear a face covering at all times. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status when visiting the indoor settings at Highmark Stadium. Unvaccinated guests may remove their mask only when eating or drinking. Seating will not be designated by vaccination status.

The team sent a letter to ticket holders recommending they get through the gates earlier than normal, and that they were opening the gates at 11 a.m., a half hour early.

Outside the stadium, it was back to normal after fans weren’t allowed to attend Bills home games during the regular season last year, and only about 6,600 were allowed in for the playoffs. The private lots around the stadium were already filling up by 8 a.m.

Advertisement

“I think it’s time to get back out in the public and take my chances. I’ve been vaccinated,” said Jeff Boyst, who was attending a tailgate party across the street from the stadium more than fours before kickoff. “But I’m here willing to take the chances to resume life and try to get back to normal. And this is a tradition that I’ve missed.”

Bill Langdoa traveled from Long Island, N.Y., to North Carolina to watch Zach Wilson make his NFL debut with the Jets against Sam Darnold and Carolina.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this,” Langdoa said. “We were at Game 6 of the Islanders against Tampa Bay and that was completely packed. We’re vaccinated. We feel pretty comfortable.”

Rookie quarterbacks offer hope, not wins

Rookies Mac Jones, Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence, and Zach Wilson each threw their first career touchdown passes on Sunday, the most collectively by rookies in a Week 1 since 1970. They only combined for one victory, however, and that came from Lance — whose touchdown was the No. 3 overall pick’s only pass of the day for San Francisco in Detroit.

Jones and the Patriots had the closest loss of the bunch, by a point to the Dolphins, with the Alabama product throwing for 281 yards and the score. Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick for Jacksonville, threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns, but also tossed three interceptions, often overthrew open receivers, and was the victim of several drops.

Advertisement

“I love Trevor and we all do,” said Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, who lost the first season opener of his head coaching career after having won 17 straight in college. “Trevor is just going to get better and better and better. Offensive football is about 11 guys doing their job.”

Wilson got a first-hand look at just how difficult it can be to play quarterback for the Jets in Charlotte, N.C. Despite getting sacked six times and taking a crushing hit from mammoth defensive tackle Derrick Brown in a 19-14 loss to the Panthers, debuting head coach Robert Saleh noted “there’s a lot of great things for him to build off of.”

The No. 2 pick in the draft was hit 10 times and pressured several others, but kept fighting. Overall, Wilson looked in command, finishing 20 of 37 for 258 yards with two touchdown passes to Corey Davis and one interception.

“He took some shots today, obviously,” Saleh said. “But he got back up. He showed resolve. And he’s fearless. He really is. He’s only going to get better.”

“He stood there in the face of a lot of heat and made some throws down the field,” Carolina coach Matt Rhule said. “I think he sees the field really well and when he gets out of the pocket he’s going to move around and make plays.”

Wilson’s first touchdown was bittersweet. Former first-round pick Mekhi Becton was carted off the field following the play with a right knee injury, the Jets offensive tackle having been caught from behind on a block.

Advertisement

Second-year quarterbacks had more success delivering wins, with Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow beating Minnesota, LA’s Justin Herbert topping Washington, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts routing Atlanta, and Tua Tagovailoa winning in Foxborough with Miami.

Also Sunday, Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase, Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith, and Miami’s Jaylen Waddle all caught touchdown passes. It’s the first time since 1967 that three rookie wide receivers taken in the first round all reeled in scores in Week 1. Houston’s David Culley, the Chargers’ Brandon Staley, and Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni won in their head coaching debuts as well.

Fitzmagic quickly extinguished in Washington

⋅ Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is believed to have suffered a hip subluxation, according to NFL Network, and he’ll have an MRI Monday after departing his team’s loss to the Chargers midway through the second quarter.

Los Angeles edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu sped past Washington left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and slammed Fitzpatrick to the ground. The 38-year-old Harvard product lay motionless, then stood briefly only to crumble back down to the ground as trainers rushed onto the field.

“He’s in good spirits,” tight end Logan Thomas said of Fitzpatrick. “Obviously not real sure what it is yet, but hoping for the best for him.”

Taylor Heinicke, the undrafted player who signed last year as Washington’s “quarantine” quarterback amid the coronavirus pandemic, methodically led a pair of scoring drives while completing 11 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown for a 119.3 passer rating.

Advertisement

⋅ Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension that could be worth up to $100 million, according to multiple reports, including the largest guarantee ever for a cornerback. According to ESPN, $68.3 million of the contract is guaranteed. Lattimore had three tackles and a pass defensed against Green Bay.

⋅ Detroit cornerback Jeff Okudah, who struggled last season after being drafted third overall, was beaten on a 79-yard touchdown from Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel before leaving the game with an ankle injury. Coach Dan Campbell didn’t have exact details on Okudah’s injury, but said “it is definitely around his ankle and it could be an Achilles [tendon].”

⋅ San Francisco cornerback Jason Verrett suffered what the team fears is a torn ACL in his right knee in the win against the Lions. Without him, coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if the Niners might sign 33-year-old defensive back Richard Sherman, who played the last three seasons with the team, but who pleaded not guilty to multiple misdemeanor charges this summer and could face discipline from the league should he try to play again. “We’ve discussed it,” Shanahan said. “I’ve talked with Sherm about it, too. Sherm’s always a possibility.”

⋅ Denver wideout Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field during the third quarter of his team’s win over the Giants, after hurting his lower right leg after catching a 20-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater. The 15th overall pick in last year’s draft suffered a high ankle sprain, according to The Athletic, with X-rays reportedly coming back negative.

⋅ Cleveland strong safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was tossed with 4:59 left in the first quarter after shoving Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis in a sideline scrum. It happened after Harrison helped tackle Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Referee Bill Vinovich initially flagged the Chiefs bench for unsportsmanlike conduct before meeting with his crew and ejecting Harrison instead.