What to expect from the Patriots? Here’s what Globe football reporters think about the 2021 season

The Patriots season opener — and the start of the Mac Jones Era — is set for Sunday.

On how Mac Jones was able to supplant Cam Newton as the starting quarterback:

Jim McBride: “Simply put, he ran the offense the way [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] wanted the offense to be run. Quick decisions were made, he got rid of the ball quick, he read through his progressions quick. He did everything that Cam kind of struggled with in his year-plus with the Patriots.

“Cam oftentimes had trouble finding his second and third receivers. Mac didn’t. Mac found the open guy, got the ball to him quickly.

“And the fact that he worked with the second team almost exclusively all summer until that first joint practice with the Giants, when he really turned a lot of heads because he worked with the first team that day and had a superior practice, I think that might have been the tipping point for the Patriots coaching staff.”

Ben Volin: “It was less about Cam vs. Mac than Mac vs. Mac. Once Mac Jones proved to the coaching staff and the rest of the locker room that he was ready for this, that he could handle this challenge and maybe then some, I think that made Cam expendable.

“Twenty-four hours before they made Mac the starter, I wrote ‘Cam is clearly the safer option.’ Part of my rationale was that I don’t know how Cam would respond if he didn’t win the job, was the backup, and I think [Bill] Belichick kind of cut that off at the pass by releasing Cam Newton. Once he decided to go with Mac, I think he had to release Cam Newton.”

Could Newton be a backup in New England?

Nicole Yang: “I wouldn’t expect Cam to be interested because he’s said before he doesn’t believe there are 32 quarterbacks that are better than him, and he reiterated that today on his Instagram. He’s been teasing this big announcement that’s supposed to come out [Friday]. He says, ‘It’s not a retirement announcement.’ I think he still believes he can start in the NFL.”

McBride: “Running down the list of teams in my head, I don’t know where he could come in and be the starter somewhere over someone else. Maybe Houston? Maybe Washington because there’s familiarity with Ron Rivera. But I don’t think that there’s many teams in the league, if any, where he could come in and displace a guy.”

On whether Newton’s vaccination status affected the Patriots’ decision:

Tara Sullivan: “Me, logically, I have to believe that the vaccination status had some role here. I thought Ben earlier in training camp really hit hard on that issue, that quarterbacks, especially who aren’t vaccinated, are putting themselves even at risk beyond healthwise — at risk for their roster spot. It’s so important for them to be there every day.

“My impression of Belichick, when he said the next day that it had nothing to do with it, I think that was more in response to what we saw in Jacksonville when we saw, you know, there was a little bit too much honesty when it came to factoring in vaccination status [when it comes to] roster status because that’s not a collectively bargained issue.

“I think Bill just got the memo: ‘Hey, we cannot acknowledge the fact that this is something we’re factoring in at all.’ ”

On the new faces on defense:

McBride: “I think it’s huge. The guy who has really stood out to me all camp long is Matthew Judon. He just brought so much energy to this defense. I wrote about this — there was that one series he had, or two series he had against Washington, where he dropped into coverage, he can rush the passer, he can set the edge against the run, he can drop into coverage.

“I think he can be a guy who really revitalizes this front seven, a front seven that struggled mightily against the run at times last year.

“Obviously the return of [Dont’a] Hightower, one of the smartest guys in the league, a guy who can diagnose offensive plays quicker than anyone I’ve been around or watched. And [Kyle] Van Noy too. He might not be at the top of everyone’s list of linebackers in this league, but he’s unbelievably versatile.

“He really found his niche in this defense. It reminds me of [Mike] Vrabel a little bit — underused in his first stop, but the Patriots identified him as a guy who can really fit their system. And he certainly has. He always seems to be around the ball.

“I don’t think this defense will have a problem stopping the run that it did last year.”

Volin: “Entering the season, I’m starting to get a little concerned about the secondary. They obviously don’t have [Stephon] Gilmore for the first six games, and now, Jalen Mills is out of practice today, and his status is up in the air. That’s what, two of your top four corners?

“J.C. Jackson is now your No. 1. Joejuan Williams, newcomer Shaun Wade, those guys will have to play a lot more. They’re not entering the season on the best footing in the secondary. That’s one concern.

“The only thing that might save them is you look at the first six games, and it’s not the toughest stretch of quarterbacks, obviously other than [Tom] Brady in Week 4 and I think Dak Prescott in Week 6.”

Cornerback Joejuan Williams was drafted by the Patriots in 2019. Matt Rourke/Associated Press

On whether the Patriots want to run the ball down the opponents’ throats:

Volin: “Yes and no. I think, to a point, they definitely want to establish the run. But you win by scoring points, and you don’t score points by running the ball. You still have to be able to throw.

“I think yes, you want to be able to run because it helps your play-action game. But I wrote this in a piece that’s online now ... even Brady in 2001, this notion he was just a caretaker, not totally accurate. There were a lot of games where Charlie Weis had him dropping back 35, 50 times a game if that’s what the game plan called for.

“If they are going to win double-digit games and be successful this year, they need Mac Jones to deliver in the pocket. You can’t just go ground and pound, I-formation all day.”

On the addition of two new tight ends:

Yang: “It’s huge. I think we haven’t seen a lot of them. We haven’t seen Hunter Henry in game action at all because of the injury, his shoulder injury during training camp. But I think even Jonnu Smith is like a candidate to catch check-down passes. He is a really good ball carrier, and can be really effective on catch-and-run plays.

“It’s also huge just because of the lack of wide receiver depth they have right now too. N’Keal Harry is gone for a few weeks. Nelson Agholor didn’t practice today, Jakobi Meyers I think will be extremely reliable and this could actually open opportunities for him, because he didn’t fare as well. He still had a very productive season last year with over 700 receiving yards, but he didn’t fare as well. But if the attention is drawn elsewhere, maybe that opens up things for him too.”

Hunter Henry signed with the Patriots as a free agent in March. Steven Senne/Associated Press

McBride: “I think 12 personnel packages are going to be huge for this offense, especially with two guys who are really good. They got the best two tight ends on the free-agent market and they are going to use both of them. A lot. Twelve packages, jumbo tight ends as well. Having those guys will help immensely.”

On the offensive line:

Volin: “Assuming everyone can stay healthy, this does have a chance to be a very, very good offensive line, and especially I think having a veteran in David Andrews will really help Mac a lot at the line of scrimmage, help process some of the fronts and identifying the [middle linebacker] and maybe getting some of the calls.

“Certainly, this offensive line has the potential to be really good, and I think that’s why people are so high on Mac Jones and so high on the Patriots. Of all the rookie quarterbacks, Mac just seems to have the best team around him and the best pieces. So Belichick, at least on paper, has seemed to put Mac Jones in a pretty good spot.”

On rookie kicker Quinn Nordin:

Yang: “I’m curious to see how long they stick with him and also whether he can establish some consistency. If he can just start making kicks from 35 yards as often as he can make kicks from 50-plus, then sure, there’s no reason to move away from him.

“But if there proves to be some issues with the consistency, or if he lets his emotions get the best of him, then Nick Folk is right there on the practice squad, and I think he’s there for a reason.”

Who will be the biggest and best surprise for this team this season?

McBride: “This kid [Josh Uche, a linebacker] will open some eyes.”

Volin: “I love Jonnu Smith. I think he’s going to be such a great piece in this offense. … I think Jonnu Smith is going to be a game-changer this year.”

Sullivan: “[Trent Brown] is not a big headline move, but everything he said in his interview this year, his respect for the way things are done and the fact that he’s so happy to be back, I think that one turns out to be a really smart move.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.