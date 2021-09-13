Looking ahead to Sunday’s scaled-back Emmy Awards

A ton of new shows are on their way. Yes, we’re on a year-round release cycle these days, as all of the TV outlets —streaming, cable, broadcast — introduce series throughout the year. But still, fall is the season of pencil sharpening and new sweaters, and it remains an especially busy time on the TV front.
But first: The Emmys. The annual awards show is the last of TV’s old business, before embarking on the new. The telecast is this Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+). This year, for pandemic reasons, the ceremony will include only a small in-person audience of nominees and guests at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer, the star of “The Neighborhood,” will host the three-hour ceremony, and there will be a modest red carpet before the show.
Advertisement
Because of the pandemic and its effects on production, the total number of submissions went down in many categories this time out. The biggest nominees are Disney+’s “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian” and Netflix’s “The Crown,” both with 24 nominations. The limited series “WandaVision” is just behind them with 23 nominations. And “Ted Lasso” and “Saturday Night Live” are tied with “The Handmaid’s Tale” at 20 nominations each.
Most betting observers are putting their money on “Ted Lasso” and “The Crown” as the night’s big winners. I’ll be sharing my own thoughts about what I think will win — and what should win — later on this week.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.