Looking ahead to Sunday’s scaled-back Emmy Awards

A ton of new shows are on their way. Yes, we’re on a year-round release cycle these days, as all of the TV outlets —streaming, cable, broadcast — introduce series throughout the year. But still, fall is the season of pencil sharpening and new sweaters, and it remains an especially busy time on the TV front.

But first: The Emmys. The annual awards show is the last of TV’s old business, before embarking on the new. The telecast is this Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+). This year, for pandemic reasons, the ceremony will include only a small in-person audience of nominees and guests at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer, the star of “The Neighborhood,” will host the three-hour ceremony, and there will be a modest red carpet before the show.