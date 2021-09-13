Boston restaurant payments firm Toast seeks up to $717 million in IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Toast, which helps restaurants handle payments, is seeking as much as $717 million in a US initial public offering.

The Boston-based company plans to sell 21.7 million Class A shares at $30 to $33 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing Monday. The deal could value Toast at as much as $16.5 billion based on the number of outstanding shares listed in the prospectus.

Toast’s share sale will add to the $104 billion already raised by tech company IPOs this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The offering comes as the restaurant industry rebounds from a pandemic that was disastrous for in-person dining, but was a boon for takeout and delivery services.