Cryptocurrencies fall after Walmart says no pact with Litecoin

(Bloomberg) -- Major cryptocurrencies gave back their advances after Walmart denied having an agreement to use Litecoin for purchases.

Litecoin — which rose as much as 33 percent at one point — erased all its gains. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, was down 2.9 percent as of 10:24 a.m. in New York after earlier having advanced roughly 4 percent on the news. Other digital assets also retreated, with Bitcoin Cash, Ether, and EOS all declining.