New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown as outbreak persists

(Bloomberg) --New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a strict lockdown in the largest city Auckland as an outbreak of the Delta variant of coronavirus proves difficult to vanquish.

Auckland will remain at Alert Level 4 for at least another week while the rest of the country, which exited lockdown last week, will remain at Level 2, Ardern said Monday in Wellington. There had been hope Auckland’s lockdown could be eased to Level 3, but Ardern said ongoing new cases required a longer period at the highest level of restrictions.

“Alert Level 4 is working. It has helped us get the outbreak under control,” she said. “But as you will have seen in the last few days, we haven’t quite finished the job yet.”