With big tax push, Democrats aim to tackle enormous gains of top 1 percent

Neal’s plan pares back some of the ambitions from the Biden administration’s initial $3.5 trillion tax plan, rejecting a key White House proposal to tax the inheritances of the very wealthy and offering less aggressive changes for both domestic and multinational firms. And Democrats still have not completely rallied behind the package yet, with some members studying the details as votes are expected in the coming days.

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, Democrat from Massachusetts, proposed more than $2 trillion in new revenue that would overwhelmingly hit the richest 1 percent of Americans with a bevy of new taxes and tax changes affecting their incomes, investments, businesses, estates, retirement funds, and other assets.

WASHINGTON — Senior House Democrats on Monday unveiled legislation that would represent the most significant tax hikes on the rich and certain corporations in decades, reflecting President Biden’s pledge to confront a dramatic surge in US inequality.

But economists and tax experts say the proposal — which has White House support — amounts to the first major effort in Congress to address the populist political fervor over the gap between America’s ultrarich and its middle-class that has widened to levels unseen in nearly a century.

The fears of a tax system unduly weighted to the rich have only intensified during the pandemic. Since 2019 alone, the wealth controlled by the top 400 people in America increased by $1.4 trillion, according to Gabriel Zucman, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley.

Democrats face numerous remaining hurdles in enacting the legislation, which is entangled with broader negotiations over the $3.5 trillion spending package. They also face amplifying GOP attacks alleging that the tax hikes will hurt middle-class families, drain investment, and strain economic growth.

National Republican Senate Committee spokesman T.W. Arrighi said Monday that Democrats’ plans would ‘’not only impact the rich’' but hit ‘’nearly every American.’’ House Democrats tried to blunt some of these criticisms by designing the proposal to put the lion’s share of tax increases on wealth earned by the most rich.

While preliminary estimates suggest Neal’s tax plan would raise roughly $2.6 trillion, Democrats say their $3.5 trillion package is fully paid for because it makes up for the remaining revenue by cutting costs on prescription drugs and from ‘’dynamic scoring,’’ or assuming higher economic growth leads to more government tax revenue.

‘’This is a critical time. The magnitude of the inequality in America today is much larger than it’s been in years. We are in an era not seen since the Gilded Age at the end of the 19th Century, or the Roaring ‘20s right before the Great Depression,’’ said Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Prize winning economist at Columbia University. ‘’The question is: Will our political system be dictated by the vast majority of Americans, or a small minority of vested interests who want to keep their goodies for themselves?’’

The Neal tax plan could be voted on by members of the House Ways and Means Committee as soon as this week, where Republicans are expected to uniformly oppose it. If it advances with support from enough Democrats, it would still need to be approved by the full House of Representatives and the Senate.

The tax code is supposed to be designed in a way that requires higher tax rates for each subsequent income threshold. But there are numerous loopholes that allow the wealthy to effectively avoid such a structure. Tax deductions and other provisions can help people limit their taxable income, and in some cases wealthy Americans can use the tax code to pay a lower tax rate than middle-class families. The new Democrats’ tax plan would make it harder — but not impossible — for this dynamic to continue.

Neal’s plan would touch numerous facets of the tax code — from big changes, such as doubling the budget of the Internal Revenue Service, to smaller tweaks, such as changing how prisons are counted in rules for real estate tax breaks.

With only limited exceptions, such as increasing tobacco and nicotine taxes, the efforts are designed to avoid even the appearance of affecting middle and lower-income households.

The increase in marginal annual income tax rates - from 37 percent to 39.6 percent — is limited to those earning over $523,000.

The new corporate tax rate of 26.5 percent — up from 21 percent — would only apply to firms with more than $5 million in annual income. The corporate rate for smaller firms, or those with less than $400,000 in annual income, would in fact go down to 18 percent. (The carve-out is largely symbolic, as roughly 85 percent of corporate income taxes are paid by firms with more than $10 million in annual income, according to IRS statistics.)

Meanwhile, the increase in capital gains taxes paid by investors — from 20 percent to 25 percent — would not hit anyone earning under $400,000 annually.

Nonpartisan estimates are expected to show the burden of these tax changes overwhelmingly falling on the richest Americans. But Democrats also face criticism from policy experts as being poorly designed. Their legislation is likely to create steep ‘’benefit cliffs,’’ some experts say, in that Americans may be discouraged from earning more money because it places them in the crosshairs of significantly higher taxes and lower government benefits.

Among the most substantial changes from the White House plan to Neal’s proposal is how wealthy investors are taxed. Biden’s plan called for approximately doubling the capital gains rate paid by investors to roughly 39 percent, so people making money off selling assets would pay similar rates to the income rates most Americans face on their annual taxes. (Even some rich people have ridiculed this tax discrepancy, with billionaire Warren Buffett famously pointing out he pays a lower tax rate than his secretary.) Biden proposed pairing that change with new rules aimed at preventing billionaires from giving their children massive increases in their stock holdings tax-free.

Neal’s plan goes a different route on taxing wealthy investors altogether. He proposes only modestly increasing the statutory capital gains rate, from 20 percent to 25 percent. And Neal altogether rejected Biden’s plan to go after the increase of capital gains at death, amid criticism from rural Democrats that such a measure could hurt family farms. Under Neal’s plan, investors who become billionaires due to the increasing value of their stock holdings could continue to pass them onto their heirs tax-free, tax experts say, assuming they do not sell them until they die.