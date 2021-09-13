Baker activates National Guard to address school transportation staffing shortages

In response to bus driver shortages facing some local school districts, Governor Charlie Baker activated the Massachusetts National Guard Monday to assist with school transportation, starting in four cities.
Up to 250 personnel will be available, with 90 Guard members slated to begin training on Tuesday to help with transportation in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn, according to a statement from the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. The members will drive school transport vans known as 7D vehicles.
“The mission will not interfere with the Massachusetts National Guard’s ability to respond to and assist in emergencies within the Commonwealth,” the office wrote.
It was not immediately clear how many students will be driven by the National Guard to school — or for how long.
One notable exclusion from Monday’s announcement was whether the state has any plans to assist Boston with school transportation. The district’s shortage caused delays on the city’s first day of classes on Thursday, with just 57 percent of buses arriving on time; that percentage rose to 81 percent the next day.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
