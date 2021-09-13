Boston police clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement after filing fraudulent overtime slips

Golisano was arrested and charged on Jan. 13. Golisano, who was responsible for filing overtime paperwork within her detectives unit, submitted dozens of false and fraudulent overtime slips in 2017 and 2018 claiming she worked additional hours, prosecutors said. Many of the slips included forged signatures of her supervisors, they said.

Marilyn Golisano, 68, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds and six counts of wire fraud on Monday, acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell said in a statement.

A former Boston Police clerk pleaded guilty to embezzlement Monday after an investigation found she stole more than $20,000 from her workplace through filing fraudulent overtime slips, prosecutors said.

Golisano worked primarily from her computer, but investigators said she never logged into her BPD computer system during any of the times she claimed to be working overtime shifts. On several occasions, Golisano’s cellphone placed her well outside city limits when she was supposed to be working in downtown Boston, officials said.

As of June, 14 current or former Boston police employees, almost all from the department’s evidence unit, had been charged with falsifying time sheets in order to collect more than $300,000 in fraudulent overtime. Six of those implicated are former supervisors, including a retired captain who oversaw the department’s evidence warehouse.

In total, Golisano stole $11,000 from Boston police in 2017 and $18,000 in 2018, prosecutors said.

Both sides have agreed to a plea deal, which will recommend to the court that Golisano serves 90 days in prison, three years of supervised release with the first three months to be spent in home confinement, and restitution of $29,000. As part of the deal, the government has agreed to dismiss the aggravated identity theft charges.

Golisano is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12.

