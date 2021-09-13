Endicott College names Hempstead Commons after alumni who donated $6 million

Endicott College has renamed an academic building after trustee Melissa Hempstead, a 1969 graduate who recently pledged $6 million to the Beverly school, the largest individual donation in its history, President Steven DiSalvo said Monday.

The building will be now be known as Hempstead Commons, college officials said in a statement.

“Historically, Endicott has attracted large donations from foundations,” Hempstead said. “As a woman, and an alumna, it feels great to be recognized as making that largest individual commitment to Endicott.”