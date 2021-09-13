Endicott College names Hempstead Commons after alumni who donated $6 million

Endicott College has renamed an academic building after trustee Melissa Hempstead, a 1969 graduate who recently pledged $6 million to the Beverly school, the largest individual donation in its history, President Steven DiSalvo said Monday.
The building will be now be known as Hempstead Commons, college officials said in a statement.
“Historically, Endicott has attracted large donations from foundations,” Hempstead said. “As a woman, and an alumna, it feels great to be recognized as making that largest individual commitment to Endicott.”
Hempstead Commons is located in the heart of the campus, offering a social space for groups to gather and individual rooms for students to attend seminars or job interviews, the college said.
“The commitment will help support the continued growth of Endicott, and enhance student life and academic enrichment,” the college said.
Hempstead received an associate’s degree in liberal studies from Endicott, as well as a bachelor’s in elementary education from the University of Rhode Island and a master’s degree in special education from Louisiana State University, the statement said.
