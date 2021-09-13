Rhode Island mourns George Wein, a giant champion of jazz

“People forget that I was the one on stage that made him go back out. Everybody was saying the crowd was going to riot,” Mr. Wein told Vanity Fair in 2009 . “There was this real division among young people: ones that had accepted the Beatles and others that had not accepted electric music. They wanted the purity of folk.”

NEWPORT, R.I. — It’s said that after Bob Dylan went electric on stage in front of an audience for the first time, George Wein, co-founder of the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals, was waiting for him backstage, furious. Wein reportedly told him to go right back on stage and play an acoustic number.

Mr. Wein, who also co-founded the Newport Jazz Festival and transformed it into a world-renown event, died on Monday at his apartment in New York City. He was 95.

“We have all lost a giant champion of jazz, art, philanthropy, and equality. There will never be another like him,” said a statement from the Newport Folk Festival.

For seven decades, Mr. Wein was one of the most influential presenters of music around the globe.

He received a Grammy Honorary Trustee Award in 2015, which was presented by rapper and actor LL Cool J. At the time, he said of Mr. Wein, “[he] defined what a music festival could be with the Newport Jazz Festival, Newport Folk Festival and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. This is a great guy. More than anyone, George set the stage for what great festivals today look like; festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo… He made this possible.”

In 1956, Duke Ellington said he was “born at Newport” when he recorded one of his biggest hits, “Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue.” Miles Davis performed his comeback the year prior with his performance of “Round Midnight.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.