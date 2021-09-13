Manchester police arrest four people within two days for two separate child endangerment incidents

“The mother was able to quickly intervene and the baby was removed from the dryer,” police said. The infant did not appear to be injured.

On Sunday, police went to Kimball Street for a reported domestic incident between a man and a woman that did not appear to turn physical. The woman told officers that the man had put their infant daughter into the dryer last week and turned it on, police said.

Four people were arrested within two days in a pair of child endangerment incidents in Manchester, N.H., where an infant was put into a dryer and five children were found in a dirty, bug-filled apartment, police said Monday.

Michael Higgins, 34, was arrested on multiple charges, including reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal threatening, police said.

Manchester police arrested Michael Higgins, 34, after he allegedly put an infant in a dryer and turned it on, police said Monday. Courtesy of Manchester Police

On Friday, officers went to an apartment on Spruce Street to check on the condition of several children, Manchester police said.

The property manager told officers that he had tried to fix a leak on the second floor but the tenant refused to let him inside. He also told officers that there were cockroaches and that he could hear several children inside the apartment, police said.

“From the outside, officers could see a swarm of bugs and flies hovering around the exterior second- floor apartment windows and when they went up to the door they smelled a distinct stench coming from the unit,” police said.

A woman opened the door but wouldn’t “immediately cooperate” and let officers in, police said. Police identified the woman as Alicia Washok, 37.

When officers were at the door, a young child who was “covered in filth” came out, police said.

Police said they needed to go inside because they are required by law to check on the children’s well-being. When they did, they saw trash covering the floor and flies and bugs on the ceilings and walls, police said.

Police deemed the apartment unsafe for the children, who ranged from ages 2 to 6. They were taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for observation.

Alicia Washok (left), Eddie King (middle), and Lori Harmon (right) were arrested by Manchester police after five children were found in a dirty, bug-filled apartment, police said Monday. Courtesy of Manchester Police

Washok, her 44-year-old husband Eddie King, and her 62-year-old mother Lori Harmon were arrested and are facing multiple charges, including reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Washok and Harmon were also charged with resisting arrest, police said.

