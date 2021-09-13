Opening statements in the first ‘Varsity Blues’ trial to begin Monday

Wilson, the founder of Hyannis Port Capital, a real estate and private equity firm, is accused of paying more than $1.7 million to California college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer between 2014 and 2018 to help his three children fraudulently gain admission to the University of Southern California, Stanford, and Harvard universities as purported athletic recruits.

John B. Wilson, 62, of Lynnfield, and Gamal Abdelaziz, 64, of Las Vegas, are being tried jointly in US District Court in Boston where both have pleaded not guilty to fraud and bribery charges.

The trial of two parents challenging their alleged criminal roles in the “Operation Varsity Blues” college entrance scam case begins in earnest Monday with opening statements and the first witnesses.

Advertisement

Abdelaziz, whose company, Legacy Hospitality Group, was involved in the development of the Bellagio in Las Vegas and the Wynn Palace in Macau, is accused of paying $300,000 to Singer in 2018 to get his daughter fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California as a purported basketball recruit.

Lawyers for the two men argued in court filings that their clients believed the payments were legitimate donations. They contend they were duped by Singer, whose bribery and cheating schemes nearly guaranteed the children of his wealthy clients admission to their dream schools. Singer began cooperating with the government in 2018 and secretly recorded calls with the parents who had hired him.

Federal prosecutors allege the parents conspired to commit mail and wire fraud, and to commit bribery related to federally funded programs with Singer, who used the payments to bribe college coaches and administrators.

While Singer, the architect of the scandal, will cast a shadow over the trial, it’s unclear whether he’ll take the stand. In a recently filed pretrial memorandum, prosecutors disclosed that they may not call him to testify. Instead, they may rely on recordings of Singer’s calls with the parents and e-mails they exchanged.

Advertisement

Singer has pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, and racketeering, money laundering and fraud conspiracy charges and is awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors allege that parents paid Singer between $15,000 and $6.5 million each to cheat the college admissions system. Prosecutors allege the bribes were often disguised as charitable contributions to Key Worldwide Foundation, a bogus nonprofit that Singer created to funnel payoffs to corrupt coaches.

Prosecutors allege that Wilson paid Singer $220,000 to have USC’s water polo coach, Jovan Vavic, designate his son as a recruit. Singer allegedly provided Vavic with fake swimming times and awards for Wilson’s son and Vavic presented the teenager to the USC subcommittee for athletic admission, according to court records.

Wilson is charged with filing a false tax return in 2014 for claiming the payments as charitable donations and business expenses. Prosecutors allege that Singer used some of Wilson’s money to make tuition payments totaling nearly $120,000 for Vavic’s children from 2015 to 2018. Vavic has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the scheme and is awaiting trial.

In court filings, Wilson denied the allegations and described his son as a good student and star athlete who had played water polo in high school and was selected to a United States Olympic development program training team. Wilson said he has been unfairly lumped in with parents who admitted creating fake athletic profiles for their children. He said his son quit the team after one semester because of multiple concussions he had sustained over several years.

Advertisement

During a 2018 call, Singer told Wilson he had secured an admission spot at Harvard through a fictitious “senior women’s administrator,” who would designate one of Wilson’s twin daughters as an athletic recruit in exchange for a $500,000 payment, according to court filings.

“It doesn’t matter the sport at this point. She will figure it out and get it done,” Singer said. He told Wilson that his other daughter had been assured a spot on the sailing team at Stanford, according to court filings.

In total, Wilson paid Singer $1.5 million to help get his daughters into Harvard and Stanford, prosecutors allege.

Wilson, along with his wife and son, recently filed a defamation suit against Netflix for his portrayal in a documentary about the Varsity Blues case, saying he has been unfairly tarnished and is eager to prove his innocence in court.

In the Abdelaziz case, prosecutors allege that he conspired with Singer to bribe Donna Heinel, an associate athletic director at USC, to falsely designate his daughter as a recruit for the basketball team. While Abdelaziz’s daughter played basketball in high school, he allegedly worked with Singer to inflate her athletic credentials, according to court filings.

In March 2018, Abdelaziz wired $300,000 to Singer’s charity, and four months later the charity began paying $20,000 a month to Heinel, according to court records. Heinel has pleaded not guilty to charges and is awaiting trial. Abdelaziz’s daughter did not join the USC basketball team.

Advertisement

US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton, who is presiding over the trial, has ruled that the evidence of the two men’s financial status may be relevant by showing the parents “were motivated to have their children admitted into elite universities so that they could maintain or improve their status in the community.”

Gorton said he would ask potential jurors during jury selection “whether they have something against rich people.”

Material from prior Globe coverage was used in this report.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.