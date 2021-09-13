The PawSox have been pretty good for Worcester so far

Happy Monday! I’m Dan McGowan and I hope that I can be an extra in “Hocus Pocus 2.” Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter. If you would like to get the newsletter as a convenient e-mail Monday through Friday, just sign up here .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 192.9 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 695,082 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 346 (on Friday)

Test-positive rate: 2.5 percent

Currently hospitalized: 132

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Advertisement

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

It will take years to truly judge the deal Worcester approved to snatch the PawSox from Rhode Island, but year one of the shiny new ballpark in New England’s second-largest city appears to be a success.

The Worcester Red Sox have welcomed more than 318,000 fans to Polar Park this season, which ranks sixth-best in Minor League Baseball.

Only the Nashville Sounds (415,403), Las Vegas Aviators (374,574), St. Paul Saints (369,430), Columbus Clippers (367,697), and El Paso Chihuahuas (333,385) have posted larger attendance totals than Worcester this season, according to Baseball Reference.

The minors have been revamped since the PawSox last played in 2019 (not to mention, the pandemic), but McCoy Stadium ranked No. 36 in the minors in attendance that season. The last PawSox season had more games than this season, and total attendance was 331,000.

Worcester will easily surpass that number before the regular season ends Sept. 26.

One thing each of the top six Minor League teams have in common: a relatively new ballpark. Columbus, an affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, has the oldest stadium of the bunch, having opened in 2009.

Advertisement

Of course, overall baseball attendance (especially in the minors) has been slumping for several years. And the $157 million Worcester stadium will need to be a success for a long time in order to pay for itself.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ In an op-ed for the Globe, Brown University School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish Jha writes that we have the tools to finally diminish COVID-19: vaccines, testing, improved ventilation, and masking. We just have to use them. Read more.

⚓ Later this month, the union for correctional officers in Rhode Island will hold a week of tours and events at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston to recognize their profession. And folks aren’t happy about it. Read more.

⚓ Brown University has pledged to fund an Afghan scholar in residence, and the Rhode Island School of Design has committed to hosting an Afghan scholar when funding becomes available. Read more.

⚓ Appointing a civilian as a police major could jeopardize the Providence Police Department’s national and state accreditation, according to standards set by both the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies and the Rhode Island Police Accreditation Commission. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Robin Dionne and BJ Mansuetti, who are hosting “The Good Trade Makers Market,” which will be an event with nearly 100 small business owners to show off their hand-made products in November. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

Advertisement

Also in the Globe

⚓ He wrote the book on vaccines. His protégé helped edit it. They disagree on COVID-19 booster shots. Read more.

⚓ How do you raise $3.5 trillion? Congressional Democrats are working feverishly to figure that out as they draft a bill that would dramatically expand the social safety net while addressing climate change and other top priorities of President Joe Biden. Read more.

⚓ One piece of good news from all the rain in August: New England may see a colorful fall. Read more.

⚓ Quarterback Mac Jones looked like he belonged, but the Patriots fumbled away their home opener. Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you.

Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and all four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation will be in North Kingstown at 10 a.m. to discuss what the federal infrastructure bill will mean for the state.

⚓ The Providence City Council Finance Committee meets at 5 p.m. to discuss a resolution urging Mayor Jorge Elorza to enforce an existing ordinance that prohibits ATVs in the city.

⚓ The advisory committee for the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee meets at 10 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

My latest column

Providence police officers are up in arms about Mayor Jorge Elorza’s decision to make a person with no law enforcement experience a major who will focus on community relations. I think it was smarter than it sounds. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Advertisement

Rhode Island Report podcast

Brian Amaral talks to Brown University professor Baylor Fox-Kemper about rising sea levels and the impact on Rhode Island. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.