TSA stops Mass. man with loaded gun in backpack at Logan Airport

State Police responded and escorted the man out of the checkpoint “to secure his firearm,” the agency said.

A TSA officer detected a loaded 9-millimeter firearm with a bullet in the chamber and a magazine holding 10 rounds in the 48-year-old man’s backpack around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the agency said.

A Massachusetts man was carrying a loaded handgun in his backpack when he was stopped at a Logan Airport security checkpoint Friday, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement Monday.

It was the 12th firearm recovered by the TSA at Logan Airport this year, the statement said. Eleven firearms were recovered last year, and 18 were found in 2019, the agency said.

Advertisement

“Passengers who are traveling with firearms need to ensure they are properly packed in their checked baggage,” said Bob Allison, TSA’s federal security director for Massachusetts. “When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm it can slow or shut down security screening until the police resolve the incident.”

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are not loaded and packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, the TSA said. The passenger must declare they have a firearm in their luggage at the airline check-in counter. The rules apply to all travelers, whether they have a permit to carry a concealed gun or not.

The TSA said it can issue a civil penalty to travelers who bring a gun or gun parts to the security checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun is $4,100 and can be as much as $13,669, depending on the circumstances.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.