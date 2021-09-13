Victim in brazen Jamaica Plain killing identified as 34-year-old Boston man

Police have identified a 34-year-old Boston man as the victim who was gunned down in his car in Jamaica Plain last week, a harrowing scene that left residents who witnessed the aftermath of the attack shaken.

Arthur Miles, 34, was found fatally wounded on Sept. 8 by Boston police near 3108 Washington St. in Egleston Square, the department said in a statement. Miles was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. No arrests have been made, according to Andre Watson, a department spokesman.

Miles had just parked his car outside his apartment at 3115 Washington St. in Egleston Square that afternoon, when a masked assailant dashed up beside him and fired several shots into the vehicle before fleeing the scene, residents who witnessed the shooting told the Globe.