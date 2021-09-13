Victim in brazen Jamaica Plain killing identified as 34-year-old Boston man

Police have identified a 34-year-old Boston man as the victim who was gunned down in his car in Jamaica Plain last week, a harrowing scene that left residents who witnessed the aftermath of the attack shaken.
Arthur Miles, 34, was found fatally wounded on Sept. 8 by Boston police near 3108 Washington St. in Egleston Square, the department said in a statement. Miles was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. No arrests have been made, according to Andre Watson, a department spokesman.
Miles had just parked his car outside his apartment at 3115 Washington St. in Egleston Square that afternoon, when a masked assailant dashed up beside him and fired several shots into the vehicle before fleeing the scene, residents who witnessed the shooting told the Globe.
Shot in the head, shoulder, and side, residents said, Miles stumbled out of his vehicle in search of help before crossing Washington Street and collapsing face-first on the sidewalk outside of a cellphone store. A group of residents ran over to help, watching him struggle for breathe as they turned him onto his back.
“We turned him over and it was like we could see the life leave his eyes,” said Juan Gonzalez, who was working at Joseph’s Style Barbershop on Washington Street when the shots rang out. “It was terrible.”
Miles’ killing was the 29th homicide in Boston this year.
