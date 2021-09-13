‘The void he leaves behind is unspeakable.’ BU professor killed in staircase accident near Dorchester T stop

Galea said Jones joined the School of Public Health in 2014 and had distinguished himself as “an exemplary member of our community,” serving as founding editor-in-chief of Public Health Post and receiving several honors including the BU School of Public Health Excellence in Teaching Award.

Dr. Sandro Galea, dean of the School of Public Health, said in a statement posted to BU’s website Sunday that it was difficult to convey “the devastation of this news,” adding that Jones had died in “an accident” the day before.

Boston University is mourning the tragic death of Dr. David K. Jones, an associate professor in the Boston University School of Public Health, who was killed when he fell some 20 feet Saturday through a rusted-out staircase near the JFK T stop.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in a statement Monday morning that troopers were alerted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday “of the unattended death of David. K. Jones, 40, of Milton, across from the JFK MBTA Station at 599 Old Colony Ave. in Boston.”

Jones’s body, Procopio said, “had been observed under a set of stairs a short time earlier by a passerby, who called police. Investigation revealed that Mr. Jones was laying on the ground under a stairway that connects Old Colony Road to the Columbia Road overpass.”

Procopio said detectives “observed a gap in the stairs above the victim, who had already been determined to be deceased. Preliminary investigation revealed that the stairs had been deemed unsafe and closed for approximately 20 months.”

A gap where steps are missing is seen on a staircase leading to the JFK MBTA station, where Dr. David K. Jones fell to his death when he tried to access the stairs. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Galea said in the earlier statement that Jones was passionate about his work.

“He cared deeply about bridging research and policy, and conducted work in places as far as France and the Mississippi Delta,” Galea said. “And above all David was a wonderful human being, living with integrity and a deep commitment to all we do. I have so loved all my interactions with David, I cannot really imagine what it means to not have David as part of our community.”

Galea said the school would host a gathering Monday afternoon for faculty and staff in its Founder’s Room and via Zoom to pay tribute to Jones.

“We will also hold space for students in the classes that Professor Jones taught this week during his regularly scheduled class time on Tuesday,” Galea said, adding that Ira Lazic, associate dean for administration and finance, “will also reach out shortly with resources available to faculty, staff, and students. Resources will be made available throughout the coming week, and we will plan to follow up in the coming days with details for a memorial to best celebrate his life and spirit.”

In the meantime, Galea continued, “our thoughts are with David’s family and all his loved ones. May we all live with intentionality and grace in honor of David’s memory.”

Jones’s widow, Sarah Sacuto, provided details in a social media posting Sunday about her husband. Sacuto said Jones had gone for a run Saturday and then “never returned” home.

“He accidentally accessed a flight of stairs near the JFK UMass Boston metro stop that was rusted through,” Sacuto wrote. “He fell from 20 feet up and most likely died instantly. The void he leaves behind is unspeakable.”

She said funeral details would be forthcoming.

“He was the most loving, kind, considerate person I knew,” Sacuto wrote. “He was the best father. He loved to dance to Phish, be outdoors, and run. He loved unconditionally and was the proudest father to his kids. I loved him.”

Sacuto said her husband’s death will likely be the hardest thing her family will have to endure.

“Please take a minute and remember him to us — as we must go on carrying the light he gave us,” she wrote. “We will draw strength from your memories as we travel through the darkest of times.”

An MBTA spokesman said Monday that the staircase in question isn’t on T property, so State Police are leading the probe.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Jones had accessed the stairwell.

A T source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Monday that the staircase in question, maintained by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, had been fenced off in the area.

Requests for further comment were sent Monday morning to DCR and Governor Charlie Baker’s office.

