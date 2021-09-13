Justice Dept. to unveil new rules on federal monitors overseeing local police reforms

Since he was appointed to the nation's top law enforcement job by President Joe Biden earlier this year, Garland - a former federal appeals court judge and Supreme Court nominee - has launched sweeping "pattern or practice" investigations of police departments in Minneapolis, Louisville and Phoenix.

Garland plans to announce the changes during an online speech to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, culminating a four-month Justice Department review aimed at bolstering public confidence in federal efforts to rein in unconstitutional and abusive policing.

WASHINGTON - US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday will unveil new rules governing federal monitors responsible for overseeing police reforms in local jurisdictions, including setting caps on the watchdogs’ tenure and budgets, and requiring them to undergo more training, people familiar with the plans said.

Advertisement

Such probes can result in federal intervention, in the form of a court-approved consent decree that sets a detailed reform plan. Local political leaders, police chiefs and law enforcement unions have complained that the plans often stretch on years longer than anticipated, harming police morale and frustrating community residents.

Monitoring teams have typically billed local taxpayers between $1 million and $2 million per year, and some consultants have served on federal oversight teams in more than one city at the same time, drawing criticism over a conflict of interest.

Under the new rules, described to The Washington Post by two people briefed on the matter, monitors would have their tenures capped at five years, after which they would be subject to a performance review from the Justice Department and the federal judge in charge of the settlement.

The monitors would have to meet federal standards before being hired and undergo mandatory training once on the job, and they would be restricted from serving as consulting principals in multiple localities simultaneously.

Advertisement

Another change would allow the Justice Department and the judge to slim down the consent decrees - which typically mandate that local jurisdictions meet hundreds of requirements before the federal oversight is lifted - to make them less onerous as law enforcement agencies demonstrate progress. That would hand back greater autonomy to local agencies in some areas, even as the federal monitors continue to ask for improvements in others.

Some of the new requirements have been tried in existing consent decrees, including in Baltimore. But now they will be mandatory in all new agreements, the people familiar with the new policy said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because Garland had not yet announced the changes.

The rules also will pertain to federal monitors who oversee the Justice Department's court-negotiated settlements with local jurisdictions involving housing, education, the environment and workplace discrimination.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

Garland ordered the review of federal monitors in April, when he released a memo restoring the agency's ability to pursue consent decrees three years after the Trump administration banned the strategy. In 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he viewed the intervention into local jurisdictions as federal overreach.

Garland's aides have called consent decrees an important tool to force changes among some of the nation's most unaccountable law enforcement agencies. But the efforts have achieved mixed results, often moving more slowly than civil rights groups and police reform advocates have demanded.

The Justice Department spent more than 12 years overseeing police reforms in Los Angeles, 11 in Detroit, nearly a decade in New Jersey and seven years in both Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Md.

Advertisement

Among ongoing agreements, federal authorities are still monitoring reforms that began in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2009, in Seattle in 2012, in New Orleans and Puerto Rico in 2013, and in Portland, Ore., and Albuquerque in 2014.