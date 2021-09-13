Man arrested with bayonet and machete near DNC headquarters in Washington, police say

A man from California was arrested Monday after he was found with multiple knives, a bayonet and a machete in his truck outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters near Capitol Hill, authorities said.

They said Donald Craighead, 44, of Oceanside, Calif., was arrested on a charge of possession of prohibited weapons.

The incident unfolded around midnight, according to the U.S. Capitol Police. A special operation division officer with the agency saw a Dodge Dakota truck with a swastika and "other white supremacist symbols painted on it" outside the DNC headquarters, according to a statement from the U.S. Capitol Police.