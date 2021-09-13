Housing equity bill is urgent to hold pandemic-related suffering at bay

I applaud Timothy Scalona’s urgent call for the Legislature to pass the COVID-19 housing equity bill (“The eviction crisis is upon us — the Legislature must act,” Opinion, Sept. 9).

Action for Boston Community Development has worked feverishly to meet the needs of our most vulnerable communities throughout a pandemic that has ravaged their health and stability. While some area residents have emerged from the worst of this protracted public health emergency, lower-income people of color continue to be affected severely, struggling with loss and trauma and facing crushing debt.

This legislation has several provisions that will hold suffering at bay. That’s a critical point, because billions of dollars in assistance is available, but shockingly, it has not made its way to the people who need it.