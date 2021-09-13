It’s been a Boston mayoral contest with many positives

No matter what happens on Tuesday in the Boston mayoral race, I’d like to thank the candidates and wish them well. I had trouble deciding who to vote for in the preliminary election because they are all smart, good people with good ideas and good sense. Of the 50 years I’ve been voting in Boston, I’ve especially enjoyed this race because it is one of the few that has not been sullied by the toxic tribalism into which Boston candidates can so easily descend. I hope whoever wins in the two-person contest in November will look first to his or her fellow mayoral hopefuls to fill appointed leadership jobs. I want them all helping to steer our city into its future.

Karen Cord Taylor