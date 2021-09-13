Menino was committed to lifting Boston’s schools

While the Globe’s recent editorial endorsing Andrea Campbell for mayor of Boston was thoughtful and well-reasoned, it got Boston history wrong when it implied that former mayor Tom Menino was like other politicians in steering clear of the problems in the city’s schools.

Menino stated in an early state of the city speech that he wanted to be judged on progress in the schools. Unlike many cities in the country, he made sure we held on to top-notch superintendents, including the late Thomas Payzant. The decade-long partnership of Menino and Payzant saw school choice expand, arts programming and test scores soar, pilot schools launched, high schools redesigned, safety increased, dropout rates decreased, and the beginnings of universal preschool.