Bill Belichick won’t discuss Cam Newton’s claim he felt ‘bamboozled’ by Patriots

“I crossed all the lines, I checked all the boxes, I dotted all my i’s,” Newton said. “Then to find out I had to sit out, that’s when I kind of felt bamboozled, because y’all told me to go.”

The Patriots called it a “misunderstanding” in a team statement explaining Newton’s absence, but the former New England quarterback — speaking in a Sept. 10 interview following his release — said he felt “bamboozled.”

After being released by the Patriots , quarterback Cam Newton offered extensive thoughts on his time in New England , including his league-mandated absence from practice in late August due to COVID-19 protocols.

Advertisement

According to Newton, the Patriots gave him “clearance” to travel to Atlanta for a checkup with the doctor who surgically repaired a Lisfranc injury he had in 2019. Asked if he would have gone if he had known what the repercussions would be, Newton was clear.

“Absolutely not,” the 32-year-old responded.

On Monday, Bill Belichick was asked about Newton’s comments during an interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

Here’s the exchange:

Greg Hill: I wanted to give the opportunity to respond to Cam Newton suggesting that he was bamboozled by the organization with regard to his trip to Atlanta.

Bill Belichick: Yeah, I think we’ve already covered all that.

Hill: So there was no bamboozling that went on?

Belichick: Look I have nothing but respect for Cam and everything that he did here. We said that after he was released. My feelings toward him have not changed.

Belichick referenced previous comments about his opinion of Newton.

“I have nothing but positive thoughts and feelings for Cam,” Belichick said during a Sept. 7 interview. “He came in here, he worked hard. He gave us everything he had. Right now, our future is going to be Mac at quarterback, and that is where we’re going to go.”

Advertisement



