Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec injured his wrist, could be out for the season

Jurkovec underwent surgery Monday at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. The school also announced kicker Aaron Boumerhi will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury.

B oston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec could miss the rest of the season with a right wrist injury suffered Saturday against UMass, according to a release from the school Monday.

Jurkovec posted a photo of his injured right wrist on Instagram Monday, two days after he fell awkwardly during BC’s first drive of the game against UMass and didn’t return to the field. Dennis Grosel replaced him and finished 11-of-14 passing for 199 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 45-28 victory.

Jurkovec, a 6-foot-5-inch redshirt junior, had a stellar sophomore campaign. He threw for 2,558 yards in his first 10 starts — the most by any BC quarterback in school history, according to the team’s website. He passed for 255.8 yards per game as a sophomore — 26th in the country and second only in BC history to Matt Ryan.

The Eagles are 2-0 after victories over UMass and Colgate to start the season. They take on Temple Saturday.