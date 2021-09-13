EMass boys’ soccer: KIPP’s Marco Escobar headlines Players of the Week

Nick Braganca, Beverly — The senior forward scored twice to help the previously-unranked Panthers beat No. 2 Concord-Carlisle, 4-2, in both teams’ season opener Saturday.
Sam Brockelman, Masconomet — The senior forward assisted on every goal in Masco’s season-opening 4-0 Northeastern Conference win over Danvers on Thursday.
Colby Carey, Archbishop Williams — After the Bishops were shut out by North Quincy in their season opener, the midfielder responded by tallying a goal and two assists to spark his team’s 3-2 win over Malden Catholic.
Marco Escobar, KIPP Academy — With nine goals in two games, including six against Greater Lawrence, Escobar closed within 22 goals of 100 for his career.
Chase Lemieux, Nauset — The Warriors junior goalkeeper made a clutch save on a penalty kick with two minutes remaining against New Bedford to seal Nauset’s 1-0 nonleague win.
