Flags were flying as Patriots racked up an uncharacteristic eight penalties in opener

Moments after upsetting the Patriots, hanging on in the final minutes for a 1-point win, some Dolphins couldn’t contain their joy walking off the field at Gillette Stadium.

“Yes!” exclaimed defensive end Christian Wilkins. ”Let’s go!”

Then, by far the most animated of them all, old friend Jason McCourty shouted a drawn-out, “Yeah!” and repeated it at least five times as he skipped to the visiting locker room. On his way, he passed running back Myles Gaskin, who gave him a high-five. Fellow running back Salvon Ahmed trailed not far behind and let out a “Yessir!”

The Dolphins made out like bandits in their season opener, stealing a 17-16 victory against a division foe and spoiling the impressive debut of Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

“It feels good,” said wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Trailing by 1 with 3½ minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Patriots charged into the red zone, only for running back Damien Harris to lose the ball at Miami’s 9-yard line. Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard forced and recovered the fumble, a critical turnover that ended up being New England’s last offensive play of the game.

The Patriots certainly had their opportunities to win, but, as coach Bill Belichick noted Sunday evening, they botched too many of their chances. Harris was one of four players to fumble, as uncharacteristic mistakes sunk the team.

“We did not do our job,” said cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Also indicative of the atypical sloppy play were New England’s eight penalties for 84 yards. There were multiple penalties in each phase of the game — four on offense, two on defense, and two on special teams.

“In the end, it’s too many,” Belichick said Monday morning. “The ones that are easily preventable, we need to prevent.

“Football’s a fast game. Sometimes things happen that are close calls, and that’s what it is, but, as much as we can obviously play within the rules and not commit unforced errors, that’s what we always try to do.”

Last year, the Patriots finished the regular season with the fewest number of flags (72) in the NFL. There was not one game in which they were penalized more than seven times. In 2019, they finished tied for second in the league for fewest flags (107).

“We haven’t been a highly penalized team,” Belichick said. “We don’t want that.”

On Sunday, however, the flags were flying, beginning with defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. getting knocked for unnecessary roughness at the conclusion of Miami’s opening drive.

Then, at the beginning of the second quarter, left tackle Isaiah Wynn was whistled for holding, which negated a 13-yard run on second and 10. Harris had reached Miami’s 1-yard line, but, instead of setting up for first and goal, the Patriots backed up to the 24-yard line for second and 20. Two plays later, they settled for a 27-yard field goal.

The third quarter featured New England’s most penalized drive.

Kick returner Brandon Bolden started things off by making the curious decision to run out of the end zone, despite fielding the ball 5 yards behind the goal line. Bolden made it to his 18-yard line, 7 yards short of what the team’s field position would have been had he taken a touchback.

To make matters worse, special teamer Brandon King was whistled for holding on the play, backing the Patriots up to their own 9-yard line.

The team proceeded to rack up two more penalties: illegal formation on the offense and holding on right tackle Justin Herron.

Herron’s hold occurred on a play in which Jones scrambled to escape pressure and find wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for what would have been a 33-yard gain. Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler bailed them out of first and 20, though, by getting whistled for illegal hands to the face on the ensuing play.

The Patriots ended that drive, once again, with a field goal, this time from 42 yards.

“It’s just bad football,” said cornerback J.C. Jackson.

New England’s offense put together three long drives of 14 plays, each amassing at least 57 yards and each featuring at least one penalty. All resulted in a field goal.

While the lasting image of Sunday’s game may be Harris hanging his head — and the Dolphins rejoicing afterward — Belichick is right to list penalties after ball security when addressing the issues plaguing the Patriots.

So, what adjustments can the team make to reduce the number of flags? Belichick acknowledged the speed of the game, but stressed the importance of players applying good judgment and making smart decisions.

“We’ll continue to address it,” Belichick said. “Hopefully, we’ll have fewer of them going forward. Hopefully, we can do a better job of coaching it.”

