Game 146: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and pregame notes

After losing two out of three to the White Sox, the Red Sox continue their road trip on Monday with the first of a three-game set in Seattle.

All three games with the American League Central leaders in Chicago were decided by one run, with the Red Sox dropping the finale on Leury Garcia’s walkoff home run.

Despite the loss, the Red Sox are tied with the surging Blue Jays for the top wild-card spot, and one game ahead of the Yankees. There will be plenty on the line for both teams in Seattle, as the Mariners are still in contention for the wild card as well, tied with Oakland at three games back. Here are the standings.