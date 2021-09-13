Game 146: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and pregame notes

After losing two out of three to the White Sox, the Red Sox continue their road trip on Monday with the first of a three-game set in Seattle.
All three games with the American League Central leaders in Chicago were decided by one run, with the Red Sox dropping the finale on Leury Garcia’s walkoff home run.
Despite the loss, the Red Sox are tied with the surging Blue Jays for the top wild-card spot, and one game ahead of the Yankees. There will be plenty on the line for both teams in Seattle, as the Mariners are still in contention for the wild card as well, tied with Oakland at three games back. Here are the standings.
Lineups
RED SOX (81-64): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 5.15 ERA)
MARINERS (77-66): TBA
Pitching: RHP Logan Gilbert (5-5, 5.10 ERA)
Time: 10:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Gilbert: José Iglesias 1-4
Mariners vs. Rodriguez: J.P. Crawford 2-6, Ty France 1-5, Mitch Haniger 4-18, Dylan Moore 1-5, Tom Murphy 2-7, Kyle Seager 3-15
Stat of the day: The Mariners are the only American League team with a negative run differential (-57) and a winning record.
Notes: Rodriguez is 4-3 with a 3.72 ERA in eight career starts against Seattle. The last time he faced the Mariners was April 25 when he went seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits, with no walks and eight strikeouts for the win … The Sox have been without J.D. Martinez (back spasms) for the last three games … The Mariners have won a major-league-leading 30 one-run games … Gilbert is facing the Red Sox for the first time … The pitching matchups for the rest of the series are Nate Eovaldi vs. Tyler Anderson on Tuesday. Marco Gonzalez will take the ball for the Mariners Wednesday, but the Red Sox have yet to determine a starter for the series finale.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.