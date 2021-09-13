Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton out at least a month

Left tackle Mekhi Becton will be sidelined at least a month with a knee injury, and safety Lamarcus Joyner is out for the season with a torn triceps.

Stop if you’ve heard this before: The Jets are dealing with major injuries to a few key players.

Coach Robert Saleh confirmed the injuries Monday, a day after the Jets fell, 19-14, at Carolina in their season opener — taking some of the shine off what was a promising NFL debut for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Becton, the No. 11 overall pick last year, will be out for what Saleh said is a minimum of 4-6 weeks with a dislocated right kneecap.

“Everything else seems to be intact,” Saleh said.

Saleh added Becton is still being evaluated and seeking a second opinion to determine if he’ll need surgery. NFL Network reported Becton also has a sprained MCL.

Becton was hurt when he was rolled into during Wilson’s first NFL touchdown pass, a 22-yard toss to Corey Davis with 1:25 left in the third quarter.

“Positive vibes only!” Becton wrote on Twitter on Monday. “I’ll be good!”

George Fant, who started Sunday at right tackle, will fill in on the left side during Becton’s absence as he did against the Panthers. Morgan Moses, signed as a free agent during the offseason, takes over at right tackle.

Fitzpatrick on IR; Heinicke to start for Washington

Ryan Fitzpatrick is going on injured reserve with a hip injury, and Washington is turning to Taylor Heinicke to start at quarterback against the Giants Thursday night.

Cam Newton is not walking through that door, and Robert Griffin III is not walking through that door. This is Heinicke and Kyle Allen’s show for the foreseeable future, and coach Ron Rivera does not plan on bringing in a veteran QB any time soon.

“We like the guys that we have,” Rivera said Monday. “We’ve had them play for us. They’ve done some good things for us, so we’ll see what happens.”

Heinicke will be the 10th quarterback to start a regular-season game for Washington since Griffin was released in 2016.

49ers CB Verrett and RB Mostert injured

After a 2020 season that was derailed by injuries, the 2021 season got off to a worrying start for the 49ers.

While there were plenty of positives from a season-opening 41-33 win at Detroit, from the return of edge rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford to an efficient performance from Jimmy Garoppolo and a breakthrough game by rookie Elijah Mitchell, the most notable developments were significant knee injuries to cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert.

Verrett tore the ACL in his right knee, knocking out the team’s best player for the season at perhaps its thinnest position after just one game.

Mostert will be out eight weeks with chipped cartilage in his knee.

Browns’ Tretter says Chiefs assistant should be disciplined

Browns center JC Tretter believes Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis should be disciplined by the NFL for his role in a sideline skirmish with Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. Sunday.

Harrison was ejected from Cleveland’s 33-29 loss in the first quarter after he forcefully pushed Lewis, who shoved the Browns safety after coming over to help Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Tretter, the NFL players’ union president, didn’t condone Harrison’s behavior, but said Lewis needs to be held accountable by the league for his actions.

“I expect that the coach gets held to the same standard — if not a higher standard — than Ronnie,” Tretter said on a Zoom call. “Being the first one in there and being a coach, putting his hands on an opposing player.

“I don’t think there’s any room for that in this league.”

An NFL spokesman said the incident is under review and that Harrison will not be suspended.

Cowboys RG Martin activated but DE Gregory on COVID list

The Cowboys activated right guard Zack Martin off the COVID-19 reserve list but they will start the week without defensive end Randy Gregory because of the health and safety protocols.

Gregory went on the COVID-19 list four days after playing in the opener, a 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay. Backup tackle Brandon Knight returned along with Martin.

Martin missed the game against the defending Super Bowl champions after testing positive five days earlier. The Cowboys are at risk of having another starter sidelined for a game if Gregory can’t return this week.

Gregory needs two negative tests 24 hours apart to be activated. The Cowboys visit the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

Dallas will be without receiver Michael Gallup at least three weeks. Gallup was placed on injured reserve with a left calf strain. He was injured against Tampa Bay.

Titans cut yet another kicker

The Titans are moving onto yet another kicker, waiving Michael Badgley a day after he missed an extra point and a 46-yard field goal in their season-opening loss.

Tennessee signed Badgley to the practice squad only on Friday when Sam Ficken went on the injury report with a right groin issue. The Titans put Ficken on injured reserve Saturday and promoted Badgley. They also signed Randy Bullock to the practice squad.

Stafford, Rams on target

Matthew Stafford’s second pass for the Rams traveled 53 majestic yards through the air and dropped right into the hands of Van Jefferson, who fell down untouched, stood up and scored.

The Rams have bet their future on Stafford being the key to turning a good team into a great one.

With a dynamic debut against Chicago, Stafford immediately showed the potential the Rams might have unlocked.

Stafford passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns in one of the most prolific quarterback debuts with a new team in NFL history, leading the Rams past Andy Dalton and the Bears for a 34-14 victory on Sunday night at Inglewood, Calif.



