Julia Graves helps unbeaten Masconomet field hockey score big victory over Gloucester

“It was really nice to see her score,” Masco coach Maggie Bridgeo said. “Given her role, she doesn’t always get to do that. Those were two big goals since we’re not usually a first-half team.”

That all changed Monday. Graves scored two first-half goals, helping propel No. 3 Masconomet to a 5-0 win over Gloucester in the Northeastern Conference.

Center midfielder Julia Graves is known as the quarterback of the Masconomet field hockey team. The junior ensures that all of her teammates set up in the proper places and always in triangles offensively to create passing lanes, yet doesn’t usually get the opportunity to whack the ball into the back of the net herself.

Advertisement

After a rather sluggish first half in which Graves’s goals paved the way, Masconomet (3-0) kicked it into gear. Bridgeo stressed opening the field by sending the ball wide to the team’s speedy wingers. The aggressive play of the Fisherwomen (2-1) made utilizing the whole field a necessity if Masconomet wanted to earn a victory.

Masconomet's Allison Baker (left) and Gloucester's Abby Lowthers battle for possession during Monday's Northeastern Conference game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“I knew it was going to be a physical game,” Bridgeo said. “They have a tough team. We knew that it was going to be a battle.”

By getting the ball wide, Masconomet was able to open scoring opportunities. Senior Bentley commit Kenzie Kerry tipped-in a goal on an attempt by senior captain and Colby commit Lily Conway. Isabelle Bruce scored off a one-time pass from senior Ava Tello, increasing Masconomet’s lead. Junior Maggie Strugis scored on a stroke and added an assist.

“I know that they are so capable of playing at a high level and playing at the next level,” Bridgeo said. “When they execute that, it is just so nice to watch. It’s really, really pretty.”

Masconomet will travel Friday to play No. 6 Andover (1-0) in a high-stakes, nonleague matchup.

Advertisement

Braintree 6, Weymouth 1 — Callie Burchill (2 goals), Ella Woods, Maggie Burchill, and Juliana Summers connected for first-quarter goals for the Wamps in the Bay State Conference win.

Brookline 1, Framingham 0 — Alejandra Mineo-Levitsky scored the lone goal for the Warriors (1-1-0), assisted by junior Riley Lackey, for the Bay State Conference win.

Foxborough 5, Stoughton 0 — Mary Collin’s three-goal effort led the Warriors (1-1) past the Hockomock League foe Black Knights.

King Philip 4, Taunton 1 — Sophomore forward Mara Boldy netted the first three goals of the game for the No. 20 Warriors (2-0) in the Hockomock League win.

Lexington 1, Wakefield 0 — Hannah Ward buried the game’s lone goal as the No. 9 Minutemen (2-0) emerged victorious in Middlesex League play.

Plymouth North 2, Whitman-Hanson 1 — The Eagles won their first Patriot League matchup behind goals from seniors Caroline Egan and Emily Jenkins.

St. Mary’s 7, Everett 0 — Lily Pregent and Maggie Pierce supplied the offense for the Spartans (3-0), scoring three goals each in the non-league win.

Swampscott 4, Peabody 0 — Junior Olivia Baran (1 goal, 2 assists) got the Big Blue on the board first and classmate Brooke Waters doubled the margin before the half in the Northeastern Conference win. Seniors Sydney Marshall and Meghan O’Brien added goals in the third period.

Walpole 2, Needham 0 — Caroline Whelan buried both goals, leading the No.1 Timberwolves (1-0) to a Bay State Conference win.

Watertown 6, Arlington 0 — Molly Driscoll (3 goals), Lizzie Loftus (2 goals), and Ellie Monahan (1 goal) each scored to give the Raiders (1-0) the Middlesex League win.

Advertisement

Westport 1, Sturgis East 0 — Rory Laliberte scored the only goal of the game in a non-league win for the Wildcats (2-0-1).

Boys’ soccer

Ashland 3, Norwood 0 — Senior captains Luiz Manhaes and Tighe Geary each scored for the Clockers (1-2) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Hamilton-Wenham 2, Ipswich 2 — After trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Generals (1-0-1) mounted a second-half comeback spurred by a goal from Finn Tratnyek and a stoppage time equalizer from Will Gern in the Cape Ann League.

Latin Academy 1, Boston Latin 0 — Senior Oscar Trujillo fired home the goal late in the second half to give the Dragons (1-0-1) the win.

Mansfield 2, Milford 0 — Matthew Hyland and Grady Sullivan scored eight minutes apart in the second half to give the Hornets (2-0) a Hockomock League win. Keeper Jack Lasvury-Casui recorded his second straight shutout of the season.

Medway 3, Norton 0 — Junior captain Marco Perugini, senior captain Kyle Myers, and sophomore Christian Chiplock each bagged a goal for the Mustangs (2-1) in the Tri-Valley win.

Millis 1, Bellingham 0 — Ben Pudelka netted the winner and Jack Catalano had two saves for the shutout win for the Mohawks.

Oliver Ames 3, Canton 0 — Senior Mathias Taylor scored a pair of goals and Clide Neau added another for the Tigers in the Hockomock win.

Advertisement

Seekonk 3, Bishop Stang 1 — Junior forward Collin Peterson recorded two assists for the Warriors (2-0-1) in the non-conference win.

Sharon 3, North Attleborough 0 — Adam Eastman (2 goals) and Daniel Cooper (1 goal) found the back of the net to the send the Eagles (2-0) past the Red Rocketeers (0-2) in the Hockomock League. Goalkeeper Brady Daylor had a shutout.

Taunton 2, King Philip 1 — Sete de’letiole and Quincy Jones-Sylvia found the back of the net to lead the Tigers (2-0) to victory in the Hockomock League.

Upper Cape 9, Cape Cod Academy 0 — Senior William Webber scored five goals and sophomore Ryan Besse had a pair in the Mayflower win. Senior Braeden Smaykiewicz had a goal and three assists.

Wareham 7, Avon 1 — Ryker King’s three-goal performance helped lead the Vikings (2-0) to a dominant nonleague win. Luke Wiley, Nathan Wiley, Arman Araujo, and Ian Clive each contributed to a goal.

West Bridgewater 4, Mashpee 0 — Goals from Derek Thorburn (2), Ben Fuller (1), and Colin Shamey (1), coupled with strong a strong defensive performance, led the Wildcats (3-0) to their third shutout of the season.

Winthrop 2, East Boston 0 — Gustav Hemmingsen scored both goals, one on a penalty kick and the other finishing off an assist from Loert Mana in the non-league win for the Vikings (3-0). Mateo Martinez earned the shutout.

Girls’ soccer

Bishop Stang 5, Seekonk 0 — Lily Shields (3 goals, 2 assists) and Taylor Oliveria (2 goals) led the way for the Spartans (1-0) in a nonleague win.

Advertisement

Cohasset 3, Rockland 2 — With freshman Tess Barrett and juniors Cat Herman and Peyton Lord connecting for goals, the Skippers improved to 2-0-0 in the South Shore’s Tobin division.

Franklin 2, Attleboro 0 — Freshman Kelly O’Connor and sophomore Anya Zub scored, with seniors Riley Fitzpatrick and Chloe Barca assisting, respectively, in the Hockmock win for the Panthers (2-0). Rachel Welch made 8 saves for the shutout.

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Ipswich 0 — Claire Nistl, Ella Schenker, and Meren DeSimone each found the back of the net in a Cape Ann League win for the Generals. Steward Bernard recorded her first varsity shutout in net for H-W.

Hingham 4, Silver Lake 1 — Sophomore standout Claire Murray scored twice and added an assist in the Patriot League win for the No. 5 Harborwomen (2-0). Junior Emily Gibbons contributed two goals and senior Olivia Sharkansky a pair of assists.

Hull 3, Carver 2 — Freshman Elly Thomas scored the winner in extra time to lift the Pirates to the South Shore League win.

King Philip 5, Taunton 0 — Junior captain Ella Pisani potted two goals and notched an assist in a win for the No. 3 Warriors (2-0) over Hockomock league foe Taunton.

Mansfield 3, Milford 1 — Senior captain Katie Miller finished with two assists, leading the Hornets (2-0) to victory in Hockomock League action.

Norwell 4, East Bridgewater 2 — Giulianna Gianino, Anna Kirchner, and freshmen Eden Wheeler and Paige Flanders netted goals for the Clippers in the South Shore League win.

Oliver Ames 5, Canton 1 — Camryn O’Connor and Alexa Lane each netted two for the Tigers, and Lauren Sellmayer added another in the Hockomock win.

St. Mary’s 8, Northeast 1 — Sophie Skabeikis paced the Spartans (2-0-1) with a pair of goals, and six other players got on the board in the non-league win.

St. Paul 9, St. Bernard’s 1 — Haley Houston’s three goals and three assists led the Knights (3-0) to a dominant victory over the Bernardians (0-3).

Ursuline 6, Cardinal Spellman 3 — Krista Murphy and Lily Gibbs tallied two goals and an assist apiece for the Bears (2-0).

Boys’ golf

BC High 236, Catholic Memorial 247 — Junior Nick McCabe and senior Devon Regan shot 3-over-par 37s at William J. Devine Golf Course to lead the Eagles (1-0) to a season-opening win in the Catholic Conference.

Brookline 105, Braintree 81 — Co-captains Josh Lee had 34 points and Griff Lee 32 to give the Warriors (2-1) the win in the Bay State Conference matchup.

Burlington 39, Wilmington 33 — Junior Will Curtin shot an eagle for the Red Devils (2-1) in the Middlesex League win.

Central Catholic 11, Billerica 9 — Tyler Kirby (4-over 39), Will Miele (40), Will Norris (40), and Kyle Espinola (45) paced Central to the Merrimack Valley Conference win at Billerica CC.

Hamilton-Wenham 108, Rockport 106 — Cooper Miller (23 points) and Joe Coughlin (21) propelled the Generals (1-2) to the Cape Ann win at the Myopia Hunt Club. Jack (20)and Will Cahill (19) led Rockport (0-2).

Hanover 257, Quincy 264 — Senior captain Charlie Cataldo (6-over 41) and junior Gage Graybill (42) paced the Hawks to the Patriot League win at the Harmon GC. Quincy senior captain Dylan Green was the medalist with a 1-over 36.

Westford 44, Weston 28 — Senior Ryan Smith won his match, 8-1, helping lead the Grey Ghosts (1-0) to victory in Dual County League action at Nabnasset Lake Country Club in Westford.

Girls’ volleyball

Arlington Catholic 3, Archbishop Williams 1 — Sophomore Addison O’Donnell (6 aces) and senior captain Kara MacDonald (10 kills) led the Cougars (2-1) to victory over the Bishops in the Catholic Central League.

Ashland 3, Norwood 1 — Junior captain Cici Labbe was lethal from the service line and senior captain Kailly Cardoso a force at the net for the Clockers (1-2) in the Tri-Valley win.

Belmont 3, Stoneham 0 — Sophomore outside hitter Bella Radojevic’s 8 aces helped lead the Marauders (2-0) to the Middlesex League win.

Billerica 3, Andover 2 — In Merrimack Valley Conference action, the Indians (3-0) relied on Stephanie Sardella (15 kills) and strong play at the net by Paige Murphy (4 blocks, 9 kills) to defeat the Golden Warriors. Abby Downs added 32 digs.

Blackstone-Millville 3, Bethany Christian 0 — Sophomore outside hitter Alexyss Chartier recorded 12 digs, 4 aces, and 9 digs for the host Chargers (2-0).

Case 3, New Bedford 0 — Hannah Stone and Jamie Moniz tallied 10 kills apiece to lead the Cardinals (1-1) to the nonleague win. Olivia Silva recorded 27 assists in the victory.

Dartmouth 3, Greater New Bedford 0 — Lauren Augosto’s 22 assists and 11 service points helped give Dartmouth (3-0) the win in straight sets.

Franklin 3, Attleboro 0 — Cailyn Mackintosh tallied 10 aces and 20 assists to help the Panthers (2-0) win in the Hockomock League matchup.

Hopkinton 3, Holliston 0 — In Tri-Valley League action, seniors Kathryn Leighton (20 assists, three kills, five digs, one ace) and Kate Powers (six kills, one block, one ace) led the No. 11 Hillers to victory.

Ipswich 3, Bishop Fenwick 0 — In their first nonleague match since 2019, the Tigers registered the sweep behind Elizabeth Linkletter (5 aces, 15 digs, 16 serve receptions).

King Philip 3, Taunton 1 — Juniors Sami Shore (nine kills) and Emily Sawyer (six kills) led the No. 20 Warriors (2-0) to a Hockomock League victory. Senior Stella Bailey added four aces and 11 service points.

Lynn Classical 3, Revere 1 — Senior Izzy Faeffler contributed 11 aces, four assists, and three digs in the Greater Boston League win for the Rams (4-0).

Lynnfield 3, Georgetown 0 — Junior Ella Gizmunt placed the No. 10 Pioneers (3-0) with 14 kills, 4 aces and 6 digs in the Cape Ann win.

Melrose 3, Woburn 0 — Senior outside hitter Elena Soukos (15 kills) led the No. 20 Red Raiders (2-0) over the Tanners in the Middlesex League.

Norwell 3, Hanover 1 — Carly Ryan was 21 for 25 on serves with 9 aces and 4 kills for the Clippers in the nonleague win.

Oliver Ames 3, Canton 0 — Junior Maddie Homer had 25 digs and 17 receptions, senior Hadley Rhodes recorded 18 assisted and 5 kills, and sophomore Sarah Hilliard put up 9 kills and 15 receptions as the Tigers (1-1-0) recorded their first Hockomock win of the season.

Reading 3, Wilmington 0 — In Middlesex League play, juniors Abby Farrell (4 stuff blocks, 5 kills) and Evi Taylor (23 assists) lead the Rockets (2-0) to victory.

Oliver Glass, Emma Healy, AJ Traub, and Chris Williams contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.