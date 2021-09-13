NFL Week 1: Party time turns into panic time for Bills, Packers, and Titans

But it took all of one game for party time to turn to panic time in Buffalo, Green Bay, and Nashville. Seventy thousand charged-up Bills fans went home disappointed after a 23-16 loss to the Steelers, while the Packers were embarrassed by the Saints, 38-3, and the Titans were humiliated at home by the Cardinals, 38-13.

Three of the NFL’s smallest-market teams entered the season with the highest hopes.

For any team that loses in Week 1, take heed: Seven teams this century have won the Super Bowl despite losing in Week 1, including the 2020 Buccaneers (Tom Brady also did it in 2001, 2003, and 2014).

But the panic in Buffalo, Green Bay, and Nashville is where we begin the Week 1 review.

▪ The Bills, the official Super Bowl pick of this writer, blew a 10-0 halftime lead and allowed a blocked punt for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that ended up being the difference.

Most disconcerting was the return of the old Josh Allen — the one with scattershot aim and wild, dangerous scrambles. Allen’s completion percentage jumped 11 points up to 69.2 last year, but on Sunday, he completed just 30 of 51 passes (58.8 percent) and was spraying his throws, both short- and long-distance. He badly missed an open Emmanuel Sanders on a deep ball, later saying, “That’s one I need back.”

Buffalo's Josh Allen fumbles as he is hit by Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt. Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

One game won’t define the Bills, and they can get back on track with upcoming games against Miami, Washington, and Houston. But Allen needs to work on his throwing mechanics.

▪ The Packers’ blowout loss to the Saints in Jacksonville was surprising, but perhaps it shouldn’t have been, considering the amount of dysfunction engulfing Aaron Rodgers and the front office this offseason.

The 35-point loss was the worst in a season opener in NFL history by a team that had reached the conference championship game. And it raises questions: How much work did Rodgers put in this training camp? Is he letting his emotions affect his preparation?

We just assume that Rodgers and the Packers — the official NFC champion pick of this writer — can put aside their differences and make it work. But perhaps the famously ornery Rodgers has finally reached the end of his patience with the team. This situation bears watching.

▪ As for the Titans, their blowout loss was one of the least surprising results Sunday. This is a team that underwent significant changes — losing Jonnu Smith, Corey Davis, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and several pieces on defense — then barely put in any time together in training camp.

Julio Jones, who barely practiced all camp, had three catches for 29 yards in his Titans debut, plus a bad 15-yard personal foul penalty. A.J. Brown, who barely practiced, had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. New free agent pass rusher Bud Dupree, who barely practiced as he returns from a torn ACL, had just one tackle.

The Titans seem like they’re several weeks behind everyone else.

▪ Now for some positive news. Five quarterbacks won their debut starts with their new teams (though seven lost), and two had huge games.

The Saints’ Jameis Winston was the talk of the NFL after throwing five touchdown passes in the big win over the Packers. Winston didn’t have to carry the load — he was 14 of 20 for just 148 yards — but he staked the Saints to an early 17-0 lead thanks to a couple of long touchdown drives, and most importantly, he didn’t throw any interceptions or make mistakes.

Matthew Stafford was nearly perfect in his Rams debut, a 34-14 win over the Bears. He completed 20 of 26 passes for 321 yards, three touchdowns, and a 156.1 rating, the highest for any player making his first start for a new team. A perfect passer rating is 158.3.

Matthew Stafford shined in his first game as a Ram. Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Houston’s Tyrod Taylor toyed with the Jaguars for 291 passing yards and 40 rushing yards. Sam Darnold was fantastic in the first half and did just enough in the second half to lead the Panthers to a 19-14 win over his former team, the Jets. And Teddy Bridgewater showed that the Broncos might be a dangerous team with a quarterback who doesn’t turn the ball over. The Broncos won, 27-13, at the Giants with Bridgewater throwing for 264 yards and no interceptions.

▪ Three new head coaches picked up their first NFL wins: the Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, the Texans’ David Culley, and the Chargers’ Brandon Staley.

Three new coaches are still searching for their first win: the Falcons’ Arthur Smith, the Jets’ Robert Saleh, and the Jaguars’ Urban Meyer.

▪ A trio of usual suspects staked their claims to the way-too-early MVP race.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-29 comeback victory over the Browns. Mahomes is now 7-4 in the regular season when trailing by double digits, and he is 11-0 all-time in September, with 35 touchdowns and zero — yes, zero — interceptions.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes felt some heat from the Browns but pulled out the win. Jamie Squire/Getty

Seattle’s Russell Wilson made it look easy against the Colts, completing 18 of 23 passes and tossing four touchdown passes in a 28-16 win.

And Arizona’s Kyler Murray tossed four touchdown passes and ran for another in a blowout win on the road.

▪ Jimmy Garoppolo quieted the doubters at least for one day, throwing for 314 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers’ 41-33 win against the Lions that wasn’t as close as the score suggests. But Kyle Shanahan brought in Trey Lance for four plays, including a touchdown pass, and Garoppolo can’t be thrilled about losing red zone opportunities to the kid.

▪ Washington put Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve Monday with a hip injury, but I wouldn’t expect the team to bring in Cam Newton just because his former coach, Ron Rivera, is running things. Rivera really likes backup Taylor Heinecke, who played well in the playoffs last year, and Rivera has already said he is comfortable with Kyle Allen behind him (WFT also signed Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad Monday).

Since Newton isn’t vaccinated, it would take him five days just to join a team, and then he would have to learn the offense. Don’t count on it.

Ranking the rookie QBs

1. Mac Jones, Patriots: Looked great in the pocket, didn’t make many mistakes, and his 102.4 passer rating is 11th-best in NFL history for a rookie in Week 1.

2. Zach Wilson, Jets: Completed only 54 percent of passes in a loss to the Panthers, but showed impressive resilience in the second half.

3. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: Threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns, but also had three interceptions. Get used to those kind of numbers this season.

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence had a rough start with the Jaguars. Carmen Mandato/Getty

4. Justin Fields, Bears: Came off the bench to complete two passes for 10 yards and rush for a 3-yard touchdown. I give Andy Dalton one more loss before Fields becomes the starter.

5. Trey Lance, 49ers: Got only four snaps, but became the first quarterback to throw a touchdown pass on his first career attempt since Tim Tebow in 2010.

Did not play: Kyle Trask, Buccaneers; Kellen Mond, Minnesota; Davis Mills, Texans.

Tracking former Patriots coaches

▪ Joe Judge, Giants: His team looked horrible in 14-point home loss to the Broncos, and Judge cost himself a timeout by trying to challenge a scoring play, which is automatically reviewable.

▪ Brian Flores, Dolphins: Now 2-1 as a head coach in Foxborough. The Patriots had won 10 in a row over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium prior to Flores’s arrival in 2019.

▪ Nick Caserio, Texans general manager: Call me crazy, but the Texans, who crushed the Jaguars, are going to be tougher than people expect.

Tracking former Patriots players

▪ OLB Chandler Jones, Cardinals: Had five sacks and two forced fumbles and shouldn’t play another snap until the Cardinals give him a new contract.

Chandler Jones wraps up Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill for one of his five sacks. Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

▪ WR Danny Amendola, Texans: Had five catches for 34 yards and his first touchdown since Week 1 of 2019.

▪ WR Chris Hogan, Saints: Had just one catch, but it was a 10-yard touchdown, his first since Week 15 of 2018.

Stats of the Week

▪ How unusual was the Patriots’ loss? In 22 seasons under Bill Belichick, they are now: 88-9 when outgaining their opponent by 100-plus yards; 38-1 when achieving at least 60.1 percent of third downs; and 47-3 when holding the ball for at least 36 minutes (had won 47 in a row).

▪ The NFL’s first 15 games featured 58 touchdown passes and just 16 interceptions. The Week 1 record for touchdown passes is 63 (2013) and for fewest interceptions is 17 (2008).

▪ Rodgers’s 36.8 passer rating was the lowest ever for a reigning MVP in his first game the next season.

▪ Underdogs won eight games outright, the most in any Week 1 since 1983.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.