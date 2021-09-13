Patriots tackle Trent Brown is day-to-day with minor calf strain, per report

The Patriots deployed two young linemen in Brown’s absence, first using versatile tackle Justin Herron before switching to recently acquired Yasir Durant. Herron played 46 snaps, while Durant played half of that with 23.

Brown logged just seven snaps in Sunday’s season-opening loss, exiting the game after New England’s first drive. He wore a wrap on his right calf and remained on the sideline for the first half, but was not spotted during the second.

Asked how he went about the personnel decision, coach Bill Belichick kept his answer vague.

“Of course, ultimately, we want to do what’s best for the team,” Belichick said Monday morning. “So, whatever all of the considerations are, we take those into account and try to make the decision we feel like is best for the team.”

If Brown is not ready to go this Sunday, the Patriots will likely turn to Herron or Durant once again. The first injury report of the week, scheduled to be released Wednesday, will offer an early indication of Brown’s availability.

Herron boasts more experience in New England’s system, as he earned considerable playing time as a rookie last year — appearing in 12 games and starting six — amid injuries and COVID-19 absences. Durant, meanwhile, is still fairly new, having been with the Patriots only two weeks after being acquired in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We think he’ll have a chance to contribute,” Belichick said. “He hasn’t been here long, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Other depth pieces on the offensive line include Ted Karras, who primarily plays center but has experience at guard, and left tackle Yodny Cajuste, who was inactive Sunday after being limited in practice with a hamstring injury.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.