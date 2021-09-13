Twins make late New York arrival after problem with plane

Baldelli said the team originally was scheduled to arrive at 9:45 p.m. Sunday following a 5-3 loss to Kansas City in Minneapolis.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said the Twins arrived at their hotel in New York for their makeup game against the Yankees at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The Minnesota Twins’ charter flight had mechanical problems, forcing the team to change planes.

The game Monday, scheduled for a 2:05 p.m. start, made up an Aug. 22 rainout in the finale of a four-game series.

Minnesota had a quick turnaround and was scheduled to head back home for a day-night doubleheader Tuesday against Cleveland starting at 2:10 p.m. CDT. After a Wednesday night game, the Twins have a day off Thursday before starting a series at Toronto.

Yankees move Gleyber Torres from shortstop to second base

Gleyber Torres was treated by the Yankees the same way he dealt with too many grounders: He was given the boot from shortstop.

New York moved the error-prone infielder to second base for Monday’s game against Minnesota.

DJ LeMahieu switched from second to third, and Tyler Wade played shortstop. Manager Aaron Boone said Gio Urshela will move from third and likely will become the regular shortstop starting Tuesday night at Baltimore.

Andrew Velazquez, a shortstop optioned Sunday to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, could be recalled when eligible.

Torres, 24, was primarily a second baseman during his first two seasons with the Yankees in 2018 and 2019. He filled in at shortstop when Didi Gregorius got hurt and was moved there for 2020 after Gregorius left as a free agent to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Torres made nine errors last year and has 18 this season, the second most in the American League behind the 24 of Toronto’s Bo Bichette.

“This past week he struggled a little bit out there defensively,” Boone said. “I feel like it’s been a weight on him this week and I just feel like this is something that hopefully can take a little weight off him.”

Torres misplayed what should have been an inning-ending double-play grounder by James McCann in the seventh inning Friday night, allowing two runs in the Yankees’ 10-3 loss at the Mets. Torres let Kevin Pillar’s leadoff grounder in the second inning bounce off an arm on Sunday night, leading to Francisco Lindor’s two-out, three-run homer. Lindor homered three times during the Mets’ 7-6 win.

“I think there’s been a weight and a pressure to it over this last week that I’ve certainly sensed,” Boone said. “I think he’s such a dynamic player for us when he’s going well that I feel like the switch over there might be something that really gets him rolling.”

Torres has slumped for the second straight season. He entered Monday hitting .252 with seven homers and 45 RBIs after batting .243 with three homers and 16 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He hit .278 with 38 homers and 90 RBIs in 2019, making the AL All-Star team for the second consecutive season.

Twins’ John Gant leaves after 12 pitches vs Yanks with ab strain

Minnesota Twins starter John Gant lasted just 12 pitches against the New York Yankees, leaving after straining his lower abdomen.

Gant, a 29-year-old right-hander, retired DJ LeMahieu and Brett Gardner on ground-outs starting the bottom of the first and walked Aaron Judge on four pitches.

Manager Rocco Baldelli and head athletic trainer Michael Salazar went to the mound, spoke briefly with the pitcher and Gant was removed.

Luke Farrell, a son of former Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell, relieved and got Giancarlo Stanton to ground into a force-out.

Gant is 1-3 with a 3.76 ERA in five starts and seven relief appearances.