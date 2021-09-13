What is it like inside Gillette Stadium after the Patriots lose a winnable game?

In Sunday’s opener against the Dolphins, the Patriots were trailing, 17-16, late in the fourth, but a Jonathan Jones interception of a Tua Tagovailoa pass set up the offense with good field position. Mac Jones was able to steer New England into the red zone.

That’s when Damien Harris — who ended up running for 100 yards on the afternoon — lost the handle at the Miami 9-yard line, giving the ball back to the Dolphins, andMiami ran out the clock.

By almost any measure, Sunday was the definition of a winnable game, one in which self-inflicted wounds led to a narrow home loss to a divisional rival.

“[We’ve] got to take care of the ball better,” Bill Belichick said. “Ball security, penalties, too many little missed things, situational football. All of it.”

Harris’s fumble was one of two giveaways by New England; rookie Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled in the first half on his first touch in a regular-season NFL game. (Jones fumbled in the first quarter, but the Patriots recovered.)

So when the Patriots arrive for work Monday, what awaits them? Former players say that on days following games like Sunday, there’s a tension in the building you just can’t escape.

”On those days, you feel it’s always there,” said former linebacker Ted Johnson. “You lose a game like that and you go into work the next day and you open that door that’s right next to Bill’s office, and that tension just smacks you in the face. It’s going to be uncomfortable in the meetings with Bill and your coaches and in the film session. There’s just a tension in the building.”

It’ll start with the film, usually held first thing in the morning.

“On those days, when it comes to those film sessions, it’s very quiet, and there’s not a lot of joking around,” said Johnson. “The hardest thing to deal with when it comes to the film session on those days is being called out by the coaching staff in front of your teammates. That’s the worst feeling — to be called out by the coaches who will highlight what you did wrong.

”We’re used to hearing it from the pundits and the writers and on the radio, with Joe from Saugus,” he said. “We’re used to that. What we don’t like as players is to be called out in front of your teammates. That’s what makes the film sessions after losing a winnable game so nerve-wracking. It’s a teachable moment, yes, but being highlighted or called out like that in front of your teammate is tough.”

When it came to the turnovers, former Patriots running back Antowain Smith knows what Harris and Stevenson are in for this week. In a 2001 regular-season game against the Rams, New England was leading, 10-7, midway through the second quarter and sitting on the St. Louis goal line. That’s when Smith fumbled, and the Rams took advantage, scoring before the end of the half on the way to a 24-17 win. He remembers looking at his teammates coming off the field, and dealing with the tension in the building the following week.

”You feel terrible,” Smith said after watching New England’s loss to Miami on Sunday. “What you have to do is just put it out of your mind, and move on to the next carry, the next game. That’ll be the best thing for both of them.

”But there will be an emphasis on ball security throughout the building this week, you can believe that. Bill will really get on them throughout the week when it comes to ball security,” Smith said. ”They ran the ball real well — you just have to watch it going forward. I know Bill Belichick, and if ball security becomes an issue, it’s going to be hard for you to stay on the field. You have turnovers, you’re going to lose games.”

For Smith, the biggest thing to keep an eye on moving forward is how Harris and Stevenson respond.

”Fumbling is part of the game. The thing is, you can’t let it affect you so much that it takes away from your running ability,” said Smith. “You can’t be so worried about ball security that you can’t run the ball hard. That’s when it becomes a real problem, and that’s when more fumbles happen.”

Compounding the ill-timed turnovers were eight penalties, including three personal fouls. For the Patriots, perennially one of the least-penalized teams in the league, the flags were another case of a team shooting itself in the foot, often at the worst possible time.

”This is a much-improved team from last year, with more talent,” Johnson said. “But it’s not a team that’s so good that it can afford to take all those penalties.”

Johnson said the Isaiah Wynn holding penalty in the early going — one that set a first-half drive back — probably will be among those highlighted when the team reviews the film. Johnson also expects Belichick to mention the poor red-zone work (the Patriots scored one touchdown on four trips).

Johnson also said one of the hallmarks of a Belichick-coached team is they rarely make the same mistake twice.

”My guess is that those things will be much better next week,” he said. “When you play for Bill, you’ll find that problems hardly ever linger from week to week.”

Johnson’s advice on how players — especially rookies and other youngsters — can best get through the next few days is simple.

”Take it like a man,” he said. “Stand on your own two feet and take it. It won’t be easy or fun. But you’ve got to swallow hard and learn from this. You will get another chance. And the players who play the longest in this league are the ones who put their mistakes behind them and move on. Be accountable.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.