Louisiana declares emergency ahead of tropical storm Nicholas

It should make landfall by Monday night on the central Texas coast and head northeast, said Steve Silver, a senior meteorologist with Maxar.

Nicholas was 140 miles (225 kilometers) south of Port O’Connor, Texas with winds of 60 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in an 11 a.m. advisory. While it will mostly bypass the Gulf of Mexico’s offshore oil and natural gas platforms, it could dump as much as 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain in parts of the region, posing a threat to coastal refineries and petrochemical facilities.

Tropical Storm Nicholas may reach hurricane strength before it makes landfall in Texas, bringing flooding rains to Houston and parts of Louisiana still recovering from Hurricane Ida’s blow two weeks ago.

Advertisement

“Houston is in the crosshairs,” said Silver. The storm could gain strength and reach hurricane strength, 74 miles per hour, but it’s the precipitation that poses the more significant threat. Nicholas will be “a significant rainfall event.”

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered emergency crews to get ready for the storm. A hurricane watch stretches from Port Aransas to San Luis Pass in Texas, and the heaviest rain will likely fall from Monday to Wednesday, according to the Weather Prediction Center. The storm surge could reach five feet near San Luis Pass, south of Houston.

The storm is moving slowly, adding to the risk of flooding as is passes over the region.

“I would call it a serious threat,” said Jim Rouiller, lead meteorologist at the Energy Weather Group. “If it slows up tomorrow, we could have serious trouble.”

Nicholas is the Atlantic’s 14th storm in 2021. Half of the storms so far have hit the U.S., and Ida was the season’s worst, crashing into the Louisiana coastline before devastating New York with rain and floods that killed more than 40 people. On Monday, AIR Worldwide updated its projected losses from Ida, saying the storm probably caused $20 billion to $30 billion in insured losses. Earlier estimates ranged at about $18 billion in damage that will be covered by insurers.

Advertisement

The latest storm is expected to hit areas of Louisiana that are still recovering from Hurricane Laura in August 2020 and is likely to bring heavy rain to areas recently hit by Ida, Edwards said. That could also disrupt efforts to restore power.

Nicholas may also disrupt restoration efforts of Gulf of Mexico production platforms and pipelines that have remained offline after damage caused by Ida. Nearly 50% of oil supply is still down in the Gulf and the volume of shut-in output may start growing once again. U.S. Gulf Coast physical crude prices could stand to surge if supplies aren’t returned promptly.

An average Atlantic season produces 14 storms by the time it ends in November, so 2021 is ahead of pace.