Three Massachusetts startups head to Maine for entrepreneur boot camp

Three fledgling Massachusetts tech companies joined the first class of startups to receive backing from the Roux Institute Techstars Accelerator in Portland, Maine.

Customer feedback collector Attention Exchange of Weston, clinical research software developer Phase Zero of Boston, and customer service software developer Wishroute of Boston were selected to be among 10 startups getting coaching, workspace, and a $20,000 initial equity investment from the program. The other seven startups in the three-month program hail from as far away as Seattle, Oakland, and Concepcion, Chile.

Northeastern University opened the Roux Institute last year to bolster Maine’s tech and life sciences sectors with a $100 million donation from David Roux and his wife Barbara Roux. David Roux is the former chairman and co-chief executive officer of Silver Lake, a private equity firm that focuses on acquiring technology companies.