Aerosmith’s Joe Perry puts Duxbury mansion on the market for $4.5 million

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry put his sprawling Duxbury estate, dubbed Brook Haven Farm, on the market last week for $4.5 million, according to the listing from Coldwell Banker .

Have you ever wanted to live the rockstar lifestyle, maybe in a sweet mansion on seven acres complete with a Gibson guitar-shaped pool? No need to “dream on” any longer.

The property, tucked into a lush spot on the South Shore, has waterfront views of a nearby marsh and pond Among the amenities inside the rustic mansion are three fireplaces, a wet bar, and a billiards room. The interior is wood-paneled, with vaulted ceilings, exposed stone and beams, and plenty of natural light.

Separate from the main house, which is over 7,000-square-feet, is a detached carriage house with a gym and three-stall barn.

Joe Perry's Duxbury compound boasts a pool in the shape of a Gibson guitar. Danielle Robertson Photography

When you enter the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom main house, you’re welcomed by green marble flooring emblazoned with a pair of crossed guitars. The first floor boasts a master bedroom and bathroom, an open-concept living room and media room, and a spacious kitchen outfitted with quartz countertops.

The second floor contains a family room, a rooftop deck, and a bathroom with a jacuzzi soaking tub to relax in after playing to thousands of adoring fans in packed stadiums (or maybe just a stressful Zoom call at work). Hiding out from the paparazzi? Double entrance gates guard the home and fencing hugs the entire property.

The first floor of Joe Perry's rustic Duxbury mansion includes a living room outfitted with vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, and exposed wood beams. Danielle Robertson Photography

The Duxbury property has been the home of Perry, 71, and his family since the ‘80s, said Janet Koelsch, one of the property’s listing agents. The original, bungalow-style house was built in 1974, Koelsch said, and the Perrys made several additions over the years.

The home has hosted all the members of Aerosmith for songwriting and recording sessions in “The Boneyard,” the professional basement studio that has since been removed.

"The Boneyard," the basement recording studio in Joe Perry's Duxbury home, has been the site of several songwriting and recording sessions for Aerosmith. Danielle Robertson Photography

The band wrote several songs, including “Livin’ on the Edge” and “Fever,” in the studio and recorded the album “Honkin’ on Bobo” there as well. Famed musicians like Lenny Kravitz and songwriters like Desmond Child have also made appearances at Brook Haven Farm, Koelsch said.

