Going AWOL in Kennebunkport, a St. Maarten getaway, and a luxe hotel that honors women

Massachusetts-based boutique hotel company Lark Hotels has added another property to its unique portfolio of 20 (and growing) offerings. The newly-opened AWOL Kennebunkport, formerly the Maine Stay Inn, offers a relaxed modern approach to Maine accommodations. Located at 34 Maine St., a short walk from Kennebunkport’s village green and vibrant Dock Square, the retreat features the historic Captain Walker house with six main building suites and 11 newly-built cabin suites designed to accentuate the Maine woods’ natural beauty with a color palette of sandy neutrals, grassy earth tones, and white and gray accents. Amenities include complimentary breakfast, bicycles and beach chairs for guest use, king beds with plush bedding and fine linens, and more. Rates from $319. 207-967-2117, www.larkhotels.com/hotel/awol-kennebunkport

Advertisement

"PomPom" is part of "Floating Imagery," a series of six vibrant sculptures by Sui Park located on the grounds of the Cahoon Museum of American Art in Cotuit and inside its atrium. HANDOUT

EXUBERANT SCULPTURES ON DISPLAY

Need a little color and whimsy in your life? The Cahoon Museum of American Art in Cotuit is presenting “Floating Imagery,” a series of six vibrant sculptures located on the museum grounds and inside its atrium. Created by Sui Park, a New York-based artist born in Seoul, the brightly colored suspended biomorphic forms — inspired by the natural world and the human experience — were made by weaving and connecting hand-dyed industrial cable ties. The resulting forms, both simple and complex, can be enjoyed by art lovers of all ages. While visiting the museum, make sure to visit its galleries, featuring fine art, folk art, and American art from the 1800s through the present. Through Nov. 7. 508-428-7581, cahoonmuseum.org

On Dutch St. Maarten. a unique collection of high-end rental homes are participating in the island's SXM Villa Vibes campaign. HANDOUT

THERE:

HIGH LIFE AT LOW PRICES IN THE CARIBBEAN

Luxury villa living is affordable in the Caribbean this fall via Dutch St. Maarten’s unique collection of high-end rental homes that are participating in the island’s SXM Villa Vibes campaign. Bringing together a collection of stunning accommodations offered by independent companies, the campaign aims to provide families and couples with rates-within-reach and enticing perks, including pay-per-bedroom options, free nights, and concierge services. Rates can be as low as $83 per guest per night, depending on number of bedrooms rented. Add-on services vary by property and include options such as boat charters, private chef services, car rentals, and private transfers, or beachside massages. Dates and rates are noted on the website, with most deals valid through mid-December. www.sxmvillavibes.com

Advertisement

The new Virgin Hotels New Orleans, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, opens in the city’s artsy Warehouse District. HANDOUT

SNAZZY DIGS DEBUT IN JAZZY TOWN

The Big Easy just got easier (and more comfortable) at the new Virgin Hotels New Orleans, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson. Old-world ambience meets modern luxury in the 238 chambers and suites at the hotel, located in the city’s artsy Warehouse District. French doors separate the sleep and relaxation lounge from the dressing area in every room — and the stunning 1,097-square-foot Richard’s Penthouse Flat with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooks NOLA’s eclectic downtown. The property features multiple dining and drinking outlets, including Dreamboat, the 13th-floor cocktail lounge; the Pool Club, a rooftop pool, restaurant, and bar; Commons Club, the brand’s flagship restaurant, bar, and lounge; and Funny Library Coffee Shop, a meeting spot, lounge, and game room for your caffeinated needs. Rates from $229. 833-859-0044, virginhotels.com/new-orleans

Old-world ambience meets modern luxury at Virgin Hotels New Orleans. HANDOUT

LUXE LANDMARK HOTEL CELEBRATES WOMEN

The newly opened Guild House Hotel pays homage to women of the past — and connects with women today — in Philadelphia’s historic and vibrant Washington Square West neighborhood. The hotel is located in a meticulously refurbished 1855 Victorian-era rowhouse that once served as home to the New Century Guild, a leading women’s empowerment organization (now the Gender Justice Fund). The boutique property honors its historic roots in female empowerment and the women’s rights movement in its 12 rooms and suites inspired by the iconic leaders of the Guild, and by offering luxury amenities crafted by women- and minority-owned businesses. Key design features include leaded-glass windows, ornate fireplaces, wood paneling, and antique light fixtures along with modern amenities and comforts. Rates from $250, 855-GUILDED, guildhousehotel.com

Advertisement

Kijaro’s new Dual Lock Chair. HANDOUT

EVERYWHERE:

STURDY OUTDOOR CHAIR WITH RECYCLED FABRIC

Your newest favorite camping/picnic/sports gear may be Kijaro’s new Dual Lock Chair. The lock design keeps the chair closed while carrying and open while sitting for a more comfortable seating experience. Eco-minded consumers will be happy to learn the chair is now available in 100 percent recycled REPREVE fabric, created from recycled plastic bottles processed into fiber. (Each chair is said to save 19 plastic bottles from landfills.) Your chair stores and transports easily in the included bag. The built-in carry strap can be used without the bag. Includes two mesh cup holders. Weight capacity 300 pounds. $60. www.kijaro.com

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.