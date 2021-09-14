Recipe: Sweet-and-sour peppers, agrodolce in Italian, are seasoned with vinegar, raisins, and capers

Serves 8 as an appetizer

Roasted bell peppers make an alluring appetizer doused with olive oil and a dash of balsamic vinegar, with sweet golden raisins and salty capers in the mix. Agrodolce in Italian means sweet and sour. Vinegar and raisins are the magic duo that makes these peppers sing. If you have white balsamic, use it instead of the dark variety. The white has a more delicate flavor than dark balsamic and lets the peppers retain their brightness in this dish. They're roasted in halves, close to the broiler element (or do this on an outdoor grill), until they blacken and blister. Stack them in a bowl, cover with a plate, and let them sit until they're cool enough to hand. Then use your fingers to pull off the blackened skins and slice the flesh. You'll need small plates to serve them. Pile the peppers on thick slices of toasted sourdough and eat with a knife and fork. You've set the stage for the rest of your delicious feast.

2 tablespoons golden raisins 1 tablespoon white or dark balsamic vinegar 4 bell peppers (red, yellow, or orange or a combination) 1 tablespoon capers Salt and black pepper, to taste 3 tablespoons olive oil Toasted bread (for serving)

1. Set a rack 6 inches from the broiler element and turn on the broiler.

2. In a small bowl, combine the raisins and vinegar. Let them marinate while you cook the peppers.

3. Core the peppers, halve them lengthwise, and remove the seeds. Spread the halved peppers, skin sides up, on the baking sheet. Slide under the broiler and broil for 10 to 15 minutes, occasionally rotating the peppers with tongs, or until the skins are blistered and blackened.

4. Transfer the peppers to a bowl. Cover the bowl with a plate and set aside for 20 minutes, or until the peppers are cool enough to handle.

5. With your fingers, pull off the skins. Slice the flesh into 1-inch-wide strips. Resist the urge to rinse the peppers. Instead, keep a bowl of cold water handy to rinse your fingers. If you can't get all the skins off, a few pieces of stubborn skin add a rustic feel. Transfer the peppers to a shallow serving dish.

6. Sprinkle the peppers with capers, salt, black pepper, and olive oil. Add the raisin mixture and stir gently. Leave for at least 2 hours at room temperature before serving on toasted bread. Or, transfer to a container, cover, and refrigerate for up to 3 days; bring to room temperature before serving.

Sally Pasley Vargas