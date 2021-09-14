For $375,000, this parking space could be yours in the South End

That’s the asking price for a single parking space in a heated garage in the South End.

This piece of property has no bedrooms, no baths, and not much of a view. But it could be yours for $375,000.

This parking space in the South End is listed for sale for $375,000.

The space, which is listed with Campion and Company, is located at 201 West Brookline St., in a former church building that was converted to luxury condos.

Parking is hard to come by in Boston, and if you want to have your own space, expect to pay a premium.

In 2015 a parking spot in the Brimmer Street Garage on Beacon Hill was listed (briefly) for $650,000. In 2013, a pair of tandem spaces behind 298 Commonwealth Ave. sold for $560,000, and in 2009 a spot at 48 Commonwealth Ave. was sold for $300,000.

A parking spot at 293 Beacon St. in the Back Bay is currently listed on Realtor.com for $229,000.

“It’s unusual to get garage parking in the South End,” said Tracy Campion, owner and principal of Campion and Company. “Compared to Brimmer Street, it’s a bargain.”

The building at 201 West Brookline St., which was once the Concord Baptist Church, is now home to nine luxury condo units.

“All units offer unique, contemporary floor plans with top-of-the-line kitchens and baths, gas fireplaces, the newest residential technologies, and magnificent architectural details, including oversized arched windows and soaring ceilings that allow for stunning duplex configurations on upper floor residences,” states the listing on Campion and Company’s website.

The parking space is located in the garage at 201 West Brookline St. in the South End. The former church building was converted to luxury condominiums. Anfuso Imaging













